Josh Key's introduction at the start of extra time in place of Sam Nombe was the sixth change made by Exeter City

Exeter City have been ordered to replay their FA Cup first-round game with Bradford City after fielding a sixth substitute in Tuesday's extra-time win.

FA Cup rules state teams may not make more than five changes in a tie, including any period of extra time.

Exeter made a sixth change at the start of extra time when Josh Key replaced Sam Nombe and the hosts went on to win 3-0 after a goalless 90 minutes.

The match will be on Tuesday, 30 November at St James Park (19:45 GMT).

An investigation by the FA's Professional Game Board decided that "the result of the match should not stand".

"The PGB deemed that the most appropriate action would be for the match to be replayed in its entirety," a statement from the Football Association added.

Tuesday's match was already a replay after the two sides drew 1-1 at Valley Parade on 6 November.

The winners will travel to Cambridge United in the second round on Saturday, 4 December.