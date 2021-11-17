Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the verge of being named Rangers manager. (Sun) external-link

The Dutchman, 46, is close to an agreement in principle with Rangers. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Ibrox club are confident of concluding a deal with Van Bronckhorst on Thursday. (Guardian) external-link

An announcement of Van Bronckhorst's appointment as Rangers boss is expected by Friday. (Mail) external-link

Guangzhou City say their manager Jean-Paul van Gastel will not be joining Rangers as assistant manager. (Sun) external-link

The managerial transition at Rangers gives Hibernian an excellent chance of winning Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final between the sides, says former Easter Road player David Farrell. (Record) external-link

Lewis Stevenson, 33, wants to finish his career with Hibernian after signing s new one-year deal. (Sun) external-link

Stiliyan Petrov says his former club Celtic need to seize the chance of a big shift in the Scottish Premiership title race afforded by Rangers changing manager midway through the campaign. (Record) external-link

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier says Nick Walsh refereeing Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final with St Johnstone is "a source of deep concern" following his performance in the recent league meeting of the two sides. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson backs Eetu Vertainen to make an impact at Hampden amid a striker shortage at the Perth club. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Davidson is confident goalkeeper Zander Clark will sign a new St Johnstone deal. (Express) external-link