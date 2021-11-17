Last updated on .From the section Football

Edouard Mendy joined Chelsea in 2020

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has complained about media outlets mistakenly using his image in stories about Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy.

City and France full-back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault, and remains in custody.

Photos of Edouard Mendy and his cousin, Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, have been used to illustrate articles.

Edouard Mendy said their use was "highly symbolic".

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces," the Senegal international wrote on Instagram.

"These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

"It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help!"

In August, Benjamin Mendy was charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Those charges related to alleged attacks on three women over the age of 16 at his home between October 2020 and August 2021.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old appeared in court to face two further charges of rape, related to alleged attacks in Macclesfield in July and August.

He was suspended by City after being charged by police, pending an investigation.