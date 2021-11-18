Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Rodgers has been manager at Leicester City since February 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "fully committed" to the club and any speculation linking him with Manchester United is "not real".

Rodgers is rumoured to be United's number one target in replacing the under-pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

However the 48-year-old has branded the speculation as "disrespectful".

"I am here as the Leicester manager, proud to be here, privileged to be here and fully committed," said Rodgers.

He added: "I can't comment on it [speculation] because it is not something that is real. All the other noise around that is something we can't control."

The former Liverpool manager took over at the King Power in February 2019 and has also been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent years.

When asked about the possibility of replacing Solskjaer, Rodgers added: "It is really disrespectful to ask the question when you have a manager in place, a good manager and a good man who is working hard at the club."

Leicester are currently 12th in the Premier League, with 15 points from 11 games. They face leaders Chelsea on Saturday and Rodgers said he is keen to stop the rumours having a "destabilising" effect on his squad.

The Northern Irishman added: "It doesn't frustrate me because my focus is always looking for the next game. The only club I am thinking about is Chelsea and getting ready for that.

"It's frustrating for our supporters and also my players. If anyone is to read anything that is out there then that can destabilise.

"It's something that is the modern game, lots of speculation and gossip, it's all part of the modern game but it's not something I have any focus on."