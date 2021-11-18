Jesse Lingard: Man Utd midfielder's future in doubt as contract talks break down

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments48

Jesse Lingard
Lingard has started just one game all season for Manchester United - in the EFL Cup in September

Jesse Lingard's Manchester United future is in doubt after talks over a new contract collapsed.

The 28-year-old's present deal expires next summer and United hoped to extend the England midfielder's time at Old Trafford following an excellent loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

Lingard opted to stay at Manchester United this season even though six clubs asked about his services, believing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would provide him with more game time.

Instead, Lingard has started just one game all season, the EFL Cup defeat by West Ham in September. He has also made seven substitute appearances, totalling 76 minutes. It means he has had more game time for England during the current campaign than United, even though he lost his place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifying victories against Albania and San Marino.

Lingard is one of a number of players left confused by Solskjaer's decision not to give more players a chance as the club look to arrest a terrible run of results, which has included a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool and a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

United play Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and then Chelsea on Sunday, 28 November.

It is understood that under the circumstances, Lingard, who has been with United since he was seven, sees little point in seeking further talks and will hope to secure a loan move in January.

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:42

    He's trying to force a move away from United and I don't blame him. He's got three transfer windows for United to make a bit of cash on him. He wants game time, not broken promises and bench warming

  • Comment posted by gladys, today at 17:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 17:40

    I cannot believe he would even be in talks to extend his contract at United unless he is only concerned with money and not his future. The same can be said of Henderson who could have left and got first team football but is not just rotting away having signed a new contract.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 17:40

    Never mind Rangers getting a new manager or the racially abused cricket guy racially abusing people, best have a HYS about Man United for a change.

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 17:40

    He should move on but he may get more games under Brendan Rodgers, who is fully committed to Leicester City, today, but roll on the night, as he has always supported MUFC, or whoever his next club is.

  • Comment posted by CCBaxter, today at 17:39

    Lingard's a great player and definitely the calibre of player West Ham should look to attract. Lingard was brilliant for the Hammers last season and while I'd love to think he would see the benefits of signing for the club, I suspect Man Utd would not want him to go to a top 6 rival (haha). Even in their perilous position, Newcastle are a more likely destination as they want to buy success.

  • Comment posted by Dcf, today at 17:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Wade, today at 17:37

    I think he's a good player, shame ole plays silly formations that only allows Bruno to play ahead of him, he will do well away from Manchester United

  • Comment posted by Uncle Angry, today at 17:36

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:35

    Not leaving at the start of the season has probably cost him his chance of going to Qatar, what with the emergence of Gallagher and Smith-Rowe in an already competitive position.

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 17:35

    He clearly can deliver. Manage him, play him and he will score plenty.

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 17:34

    Spurs, please DON’T buy him!

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 17:34

    Jesse Lingard to Newcastle in January window.

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 17:33

    I don't know why he stayed? Even with Bruno in bad form, most managers are still going going to pick Bruno over Lingard. And I can't see him displacing Greenwood, Rashford or Sancho on the wings.

    It has been waste of 6 months of his career, that everyone could see coming.

  • Comment posted by kingsley, today at 17:32

    "Very average player not getting a contract at one of the world's richest clubs"
    Why is that newsworthy? It is stranger that contract talks actually took place.

    • Reply posted by Do it properly, today at 17:36

      Do it properly replied:
      Average? You must be kidding. No one in the prem is average. Problem is he is one of many in the squad and doesn't get to play enough. Time to move.

  • Comment posted by Ed260, today at 17:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 17:30

    He's an enigma! Very focused and good some of the time but lapses into anonymity too often I think. But then, the same can be said about several others at this time, i.e. not enough effort and not playing for the club so much but more for themselves and what their agents think they are worth. I could name names but don't think I need to for those who watch them regularly. Good luck to him anyway.

    • Reply posted by kingsley, today at 17:34

      kingsley replied:
      What is the definition of enigma?

      Stands out in a wee team where there is less pressure?

  • Comment posted by Elarbee, today at 17:29

    Headline wrongly suggests he had a future there...

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:29

    Jesse is a brilliant player and would grace any club in league 1 or 2.

  • Comment posted by painterman, today at 17:29

    he should go and play for a proper football club instead of a media money making rabble

