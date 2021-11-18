Jesse Lingard: Man Utd midfielder's future in doubt as contract talks break down

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Jesse Lingard
Lingard has started just one game all season for Manchester United - in the EFL Cup in September

Jesse Lingard's Manchester United future is in doubt after talks over a new contract collapsed.

The 28-year-old's present deal expires next summer and United hoped to extend the England midfielder's time at Old Trafford following an excellent loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

Lingard opted to stay at Manchester United this season even though six clubs asked about his services, believing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would provide him with more game time.

Instead, Lingard has started just one game all season, the EFL Cup defeat by West Ham in September. He has also made seven substitute appearances, totalling 76 minutes. It means he has had more game time for England during the current campaign than United, even though he lost his place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifying victories against Albania and San Marino.

Lingard is one of a number of players left confused by Solskjaer's decision not to give more players a chance as the club look to arrest a terrible run of results, which has included a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool and a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

United play Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and then Chelsea on Sunday, 28 November.

It is understood that under the circumstances, Lingard, who has been with United since he was seven, sees little point in seeking further talks and will hope to secure a loan move in January.

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 17:18

    Should have gone to the Hammers. Wasting his time at United

    • Reply posted by RA, today at 18:11

      RA replied:
      Wants to leave on a free for one last pay day probably

  • Comment posted by Maguires Slabhead, today at 17:14

    Went out on loan and proved he's good enough, Ole doesn't play him and picks underperforming 'superstars' instead. Will be appreciated more elsewhere so don't blame him for deciding to leave.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:07

    How Pogba gets in the team before this lad I'll never know.

    • Reply posted by Educationhardknocks, today at 17:15

      Educationhardknocks replied:
      How Pogba gets in the team I'll never know.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 17:08

    Should have stayed at the hammers.

  • Comment posted by Educationhardknocks, today at 17:14

    No point in letting MU mess him about. He should sit on his hands until Summer then walk. With rather more justification than Pogba.

  • Comment posted by MY WORD IS FINAL, today at 17:22

    This is all irrelevant! It doesn't matter if he stays or goes! Ole's at the wheel! What could possibly go wrong?

  • Comment posted by Pedrocity5, today at 17:22

    I don't understand how players with real ambition, even consider signing new contracts with utd. Lingard and Dean Henderson should leave and play for decent clubs.

  • Comment posted by PeteS, today at 17:18

    Perhaps a higher placed Premier League team would appreciate his talents?

    Up the 'ammers!

  • Comment posted by CCBaxter, today at 17:39

    Lingard's a great player and definitely the calibre of player West Ham should look to attract. Lingard was brilliant for the Hammers last season and while I'd love to think he would see the benefits of signing for the club, I suspect Man Utd would not want him to go to a top 6 rival (haha). Even in their perilous position, Newcastle are a more likely destination as they want to buy success.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 18:07

      David replied:
      Agreed. I can’t believe any club other than Newcastle would be willing to pay a fee for a player they can get for free in the summer.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:23

    Would he get in City, Chelsea or Liverpool’s first elevens. A big no !

    • Reply posted by Derek s, today at 17:29

      Derek s replied:
      Other Utd players would?
      De Gea, perhaps

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 17:18

    Another excellent player not getting game time because of a manager with no idea of how to use quality non big name players.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:55

    Lingard was excellent at West Ham and it’s a shame to see a manager who knows nothing about football management holding him back.

  • Comment posted by huwbies, today at 17:54

    Good player that needs to play elsewhere. People say he's only stayed for money but perhaps he's a legitimate man utd fan trying his hardest to force his way in at the club he loves and has grown up in. Solsjkaer out... poor coaching. Poor tactics. Poor team selection. Wasting so much talent. Sancho and lingard benched nearly every game is a total travesty.

  • Comment posted by Wade, today at 17:37

    I think he's a good player, shame ole plays silly formations that only allows Bruno to play ahead of him, he will do well away from Manchester United

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 17:44

    Man Utd are really holding him back, he'd be a much better player at literally any other club.

    • Reply posted by huwbies, today at 17:51

      huwbies replied:
      As they are a number of other players

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:42

    He's trying to force a move away from United and I don't blame him. He's got three transfer windows for United to make a bit of cash on him. He wants game time, not broken promises and bench warming

    • Reply posted by David, today at 18:05

      David replied:
      Surely it’s just one as his contract is up in the summer

  • Comment posted by painterman, today at 17:29

    he should go and play for a proper football club instead of a media money making rabble

  • Comment posted by Derek s, today at 17:28

    Jesse will already know where he is going in the Transfer Window, got to say good luck to the lad as he has rarely been appreciated at Man U.

    • Reply posted by kingsley, today at 17:35

      kingsley replied:
      That's because he's not very good - but that's always masked by his supposed personal problems.

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 17:12

    He was brilliant for WH last season. And it’s turned out to be a poor decision to remain loyal to OGS and Manu. Should be treated like this and needs to move while he has the chance.

  • Comment posted by I Miss That Shed, today at 17:47

    Shame he didn't go in the summer to see if he could continue his great form from West Ham elsewhere. Instead it was another half a season of his career wasted on the bench.
    I don't feel too sorry for him though - if football really was his main priority then he would have left long ago.

