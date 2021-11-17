The FA Women's League Cup
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Man Utd 2-1 Man City in Women's Continental League Cup

Batlle celebrates scoring
Ona Batlle's winner saw Manchester United come back from 1-0 down

Under-pressure Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor suffered another setback as his side lost 2-1 to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Ona Batlle's late winner, after Vicky Losada's opener for City and Ivana Fuso's equaliser, comes amid a run of just one victory in their last six Women's Super League games for Taylor's side, including Sunday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea.

"Stick with the players. They're trying their hardest. We're fighting as hard as we can," said Taylor.

"Confidence is low at the moment, which is understandable. We're trying to get momentum but it's one step forward and two steps back."

City stay top of Group B, having played one more game than second-placed United, while Leicester went third by beating Durham 2-0 for their first win of the season in all competitions.

Women's Championship leaders Liverpool moved top of Group A with a 2-1 win over Blackburn, and Sheffield United went second after overcoming Aston Villa by the same scoreline.

In Group C, Tottenham trounced Watford 11-0 to make it two wins from two in the competition.

There were also victories for Reading, West Ham, Charlton, Bristol City and London City Lionesses.

Wednesday 17th November 2021

  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women1
  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women2Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies1
  • Durham WomenDurham Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women2
  • Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses1
  • Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women2
  • Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women3Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies1
  • Watford WomenWatford Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women11
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women3Lewes WomenLewes Women1
  • B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women4
  • Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women1Reading WomenReading Women3

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women31203217
2Sheffield United Women31203215
3Sunderland Ladies21103215
4Aston Villa Women201123-11
5Blackburn Ladies200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women32019366
2Man Utd Women21104315
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Everton Women210146-23
5Durham Women301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women2200120126
2Coventry United Ladies21014313
3Charlton Athletic Women21013213
4Watford Women2002014-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women22004136
2Reading Women21013213
3Crystal Palace Women201124-22
4Lewes Women201124-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women22005056
2Brighton Women21011103
3London City Lionesses21011103
4B'ham City Women200205-50
