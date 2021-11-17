Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Champions Glasgow City have some players on full-time contracts

Glasgow City forward Clare Shine hopes women's top-flight football in Scotland will become fully professional within two years.

The SWPL's two divisions have secured Park's Motor Group as their sponsor for the 2021-22 season.

Shine is optimistic it will help a push towards professional status in SWPL1, were the majority of players are on part-time contracts.

"100%, especially in the direction we are going," she said.

"The top teams have been putting a lot into their women's teams and hopefully over the next couple of years that can actually happen."

Champions Glasgow operate with a mix of full and part-time players. Republic of Ireland international Shine - who is full-time - praised the "incredible" efforts of her team-mates who juggle day jobs with football commitments.

"They work all day and then train, and they fit in gym sessions and try to get time off work, especially for the Champions League games, which is very difficult," she said.

"Fair play to them for being able to do it.

"I think one day that won't be the case for us. We'll all end up being professional athletes and training together all the time."

Hibs midfielder Amy Gallacher also sees a move to professionalism as the "main aim" for the top flight.

"For the whole league to become professional would be great for the women's game," said Gallacher.

"Hopefully in the next five years that could become a thing. To have the league professionalised would only improve players as well."

Aileen Campbell, chief executive of Scottish Women's Football, wants women players to be paid on a "parity of esteem" with their male counterparts in the years ahead.

"For far too long it has been under-valued, under-resourced and that needs to change," she said.

"I think there is real opportunity to grow it in a fair, transparent and equitable way.

"We have to be ambitious, we need to want to achieve equity for our players and we need to drive that forward."