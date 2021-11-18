Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Dara O'Shea helped celebrate Semi Ajayi's late winner at Peterborough in August

Injured West Brom defender Dara O'Shea has been handed a three-match ban by the Football Association over an incident that happened in August.

The Republic of Ireland international, 22, got involved with one of the home stewards in the aftermath of Semi Ajayi's injury-time winner in the 1-0 victory at Peterborough on 28 August.

O'Shea denied his behaviour amounted to improper or violent conduct.

But he has now been suspended by the FA - as well as being fined £7,500.

The incident happened just four days before O'Shea then got injured playing for his country in the first half of their World Cup qualifying defeat in Portugal on 1 September.

O'Shea suffered a fractured ankle and was ruled out for between four to six months. It is unclear as to when exactly he will serve his ban.

An independent regulatory commission ruled that O'Shea had committed a breach of FA Rule E3 following a hearing.