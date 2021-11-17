Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Ashley Palmer made up for an own goal with an equaliser late on in normal time

Stockport County produced a superb comeback to beat League One Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling replay to reach the FA Cup second round.

National League Stockport had twice trailed before Ashley Palmer, who earlier scored an own goal, headed in with five minutes left to take it to extra time.

Scott Quigley's smart, lofted finish at a packed Edgeley Park put the home side ahead before substitute Ollie Crankshaw added a fifth at the death to spark wild celebrations for the home side.

Bolton earlier went 2-0 up inside six minutes in a disastrous start for the hosts and led 3-2 at the break.

Stockport will now face a trip Rotherham in the next round.