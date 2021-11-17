Match ends, Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.
Stockport County produced a superb comeback to beat League One Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling replay to reach the FA Cup second round.
National League Stockport had twice trailed before Ashley Palmer, who earlier scored an own goal, headed in with five minutes left to take it to extra time.
Scott Quigley's smart, lofted finish at a packed Edgeley Park put the home side ahead before substitute Ollie Crankshaw added a fifth at the death to spark wild celebrations for the home side.
Bolton earlier went 2-0 up inside six minutes in a disastrous start for the hosts and led 3-2 at the break.
Stockport will now face a trip Rotherham in the next round.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 26Ross
- 16KeaneSubstituted forMinihanat 90'minutes
- 5Palmer
- 3Kitching
- 7Southam-HalesSubstituted forBarclayat 103'minutes
- 14CollarSubstituted forRaikhyat 68'minutes
- 18Croasdale
- 23SarcevicSubstituted forCrankshawat 75'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 17Rydel
- 9MaddenBooked at 33mins
- 22QuigleySubstituted forReidat 105'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hinchliffe
- 2Minihan
- 4Hogan
- 6Barclay
- 11Jennings
- 15Raikhy
- 19Reid
- 27Crankshaw
- 28Pye
Bolton
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Dixon
- 23IsgroveBooked at 81mins
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Johnston
- 3JohnSubstituted forGordonat 100'minutes
- 8SheehanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAimsonat 45+3'minutes
- 25Thomason
- 20Lee
- 24KachungaBooked at 88mins
- 11BakayokoSubstituted forDelfounesoat 74'minutes
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forAmaechiat 77'minutesBooked at 102mins
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 7Delfouneso
- 14Amaechi
- 15Aimson
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
- 42Tweedley
- 48Henry
- 49Pettifer
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.
Booking
Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.
Post update
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason tries a through ball, but Nathan Delfouneso is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Alex Reid (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Arjan Raikhy (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Barclay (Stockport County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xavier Amaechi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ethan Ross.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Stockport County 4, Bolton Wanderers 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Alex Reid replaces Scott Quigley.
Post update
First Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 4, Bolton Wanderers 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Barclay replaces Macauley Southam-Hales.
Post update
Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County).
