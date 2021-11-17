The FA Cup - Replay
StockportStockport County5BoltonBolton Wanderers3

Stockport County 5-3 Bolton Wanderers: National League side edge thriller

Ashley Palmer
Ashley Palmer made up for an own goal with an equaliser late on in normal time

Stockport County produced a superb comeback to beat League One Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling replay to reach the FA Cup second round.

National League Stockport had twice trailed before Ashley Palmer, who earlier scored an own goal, headed in with five minutes left to take it to extra time.

Scott Quigley's smart, lofted finish at a packed Edgeley Park put the home side ahead before substitute Ollie Crankshaw added a fifth at the death to spark wild celebrations for the home side.

Bolton earlier went 2-0 up inside six minutes in a disastrous start for the hosts and led 3-2 at the break.

Stockport will now face a trip Rotherham in the next round.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 26Ross
  • 16KeaneSubstituted forMinihanat 90'minutes
  • 5Palmer
  • 3Kitching
  • 7Southam-HalesSubstituted forBarclayat 103'minutes
  • 14CollarSubstituted forRaikhyat 68'minutes
  • 18Croasdale
  • 23SarcevicSubstituted forCrankshawat 75'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 17Rydel
  • 9MaddenBooked at 33mins
  • 22QuigleySubstituted forReidat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Minihan
  • 4Hogan
  • 6Barclay
  • 11Jennings
  • 15Raikhy
  • 19Reid
  • 27Crankshaw
  • 28Pye

Bolton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Dixon
  • 23IsgroveBooked at 81mins
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 3JohnSubstituted forGordonat 100'minutes
  • 8SheehanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAimsonat 45+3'minutes
  • 25Thomason
  • 20Lee
  • 24KachungaBooked at 88mins
  • 11BakayokoSubstituted forDelfounesoat 74'minutes
  • 17AfolayanSubstituted forAmaechiat 77'minutesBooked at 102mins

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 14Amaechi
  • 15Aimson
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
  • 42Tweedley
  • 48Henry
  • 49Pettifer
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home25
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  3. Booking

    Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason tries a through ball, but Nathan Delfouneso is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Alex Reid (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Arjan Raikhy (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Barclay (Stockport County).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xavier Amaechi with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ethan Ross.

  15. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Stockport County 4, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Alex Reid replaces Scott Quigley.

  17. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 4, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Barclay replaces Macauley Southam-Hales.

  19. Post update

    Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County).

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:48

    A thoroughly entertaining match, well done Stockport, good luck for the next round hope you are on live tv again if you play like that...

  • Comment posted by come on honestly, today at 22:47

    Do they still Chant "Go Go Go County" these days

  • Comment posted by fenman, today at 22:47

    Far better game than the England/San Marino game

  • Comment posted by Landy Andy, today at 22:47

    What a brilliant game to watch!!!
    Well deserved win for Stockport.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 22:47

    Shame all those idiots ruined it at the end. And why do players remove their shirts when they score? Because they're thick.

  • Comment posted by Valiant, today at 22:46

    a perfect football match

  • Comment posted by Boofish65, today at 22:46

    If that was the Cup Final you would be delighted

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 22:45

    Great entertaining game and well done Stockport! Anyone but Man U for the FA Cup 🤞🤞🤞

  • Comment posted by Michael 1, today at 22:45

    The best live FA cup game I've watched on TV in years. Well done Stockport. Took me back to the 50's and 60's watching the mighty Posh at London Road!!

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 22:44

    the national league is stronger than league 2 -but only 2 sides go up -the league clubs looking after themselves -and yes a great game -better to watch than anything you see in the premier soap opera -this wasnt a one off its what supporters of national league clubs see every week

  • Comment posted by Abanaazer, today at 22:44

    Stockport looked good but in all honesty Bolton were shocking. These sides could easily be meeting again L2 next season. Stockport will have a fight gaining promotion with some tough competition in the NL but Bolton must be nailed on to be relegated on the strength of this gutless performance.

  • Comment posted by Dave Dee, today at 22:44

  • Comment posted by They would turn in their graves, today at 22:43

    Why are we having all this space given to Stockton and Bolton on HYS??

    Isn't there any speculation about Man United changing their formation to be more defensive or something?

    Come on, slipping Beeb!

    • Reply posted by Stu, today at 22:47

      Stu replied:
      Fair point but then you said "Stockton"..... doh!

  • Comment posted by nick in harrogate, today at 22:43

    Fabulous game… well played Stockport. Epic….

  • Comment posted by U18236519, today at 22:42

  • Comment posted by AlexRobb, today at 22:40

    A brilliant game. Well done Stockport. Your fans deserve this after recent years.

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, today at 22:40

    Proper footy no prima donnas who if they lose don't give a flying you know what cos those in prem they still pick up 100k

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:38

    Exactly what we come to expect from an FA Cup match!! End to end stuff, 8 goals, full commitment from both sides. A fantastic come back from Stockport, thoroughly enjoyed the whole game, made great viewing on the telly. Good luck in round 2 County 👍🏻👍🏻

  • Comment posted by anothereasywin, today at 22:38

    Watched many a Premier League game that hasn't provided a fraction of the drama and excitement of that game.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:43

      Brass Eye replied:
      I was there when they beat City 3-1.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dN5N2XIQa1E

      Just imagine what County could have achieved with free middle eastern money.

  • Comment posted by Shaketh The Wise, today at 22:37

    What. A. Game. The FA Cup lives on despite the best efforts of the upper echelons of the game! Fabulous entertainment. Well done Stockport

