The FA Cup - Replay
StockportStockport County5BoltonBolton Wanderers3

Stockport County 5-3 Bolton Wanderers: National League side edge thriller

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments167

Non-league Stockport County stunned League One Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling FA Cup first-round replay that saw eight goals, a pitch invasion, a lost shirt and a missing corner flag.

The National League side had trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before Scott Quigley gave them hope and then Ashley Palmer, who earlier scored an own goal, headed in with five minutes left to take it to extra time.

Quigley's smart, lofted finish at a packed Edgeley Park then put the home side ahead before substitute Ollie Crankshaw added a fifth at the death to spark wild celebrations.

A delighted Crankshaw had to wear a replacement shirt for the final few seconds after losing his in the chaotic scenes that followed, and the referee could not blow for the final whistle until a corner flag was returned by spectators who had spilled on to the pitch.

"Unbelievable game, this competition has provided things like that in the past but you'll go a long way to match something like that," said Stockport boss Dave Challinor.

Quigley, who joined Stockport in the summer with the club looking to return to the English Football League for the first time in a decade, added: "The fans were superb.

"I knew this was a big club but I didn't realise how big they were. They have something special here.

"As soon as you score and hear the roar, you see the nerves going through their veins. I've been involved in some big ties but that's probably the greatest one I've been in."

Bolton had gone 2-0 up inside six minutes in a disastrous start for the hosts and then led 3-2 at the break.

Ashley Palmer
Ashley Palmer made up for an own goal with an equaliser late on in normal time

Elias Kachunga opened the scoring after 68 seconds when his long-range effort deflected beyond goalkeeper Ethan Ross, before Palmer turned into his own net five minutes later.

Paddy Madden pulled one back from the spot, but Amadou Bakayoko tapped in to re-establish Bolton's lead after County defender Mark Kitching headed the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Ross.

Quigley flicked in a header as Stockport responded again in a frantic first half and Palmer then nodded in from a corner to draw them level in a dramatic finish to normal time.

It was Stockport who took a deserved lead five minutes into extra time thanks to Quigley's composed effort, before Crankshaw wrapped up the tie on the break to book a trip Rotherham in the second round.

"It was a special night here. A special night for the supporters, for the owners," said Challinor, who took charge earlier this month.

"Hopefully we can replicate more special nights - I'm thankful we can provide some enjoyment so early after coming in."

Bolton boss Ian Evatt says his side were not good enough "from minute one to minute 120".

"They have given us a leg up with two goals we did not deserve," he told BBC Sport. "They wanted it more, played with a better tempo and credit to them, they were fantastic. We were very poor.

"This is what can happen in the FA Cup, if you are not how it should be at full tilt for a war, you will get beaten and that is what happened tonight."

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 26Ross
  • 16KeaneSubstituted forMinihanat 90'minutes
  • 5Palmer
  • 3Kitching
  • 7Southam-HalesSubstituted forBarclayat 103'minutes
  • 14CollarSubstituted forRaikhyat 68'minutes
  • 18Croasdale
  • 23SarcevicSubstituted forCrankshawat 75'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 17Rydel
  • 9MaddenBooked at 33mins
  • 22QuigleySubstituted forReidat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 2Minihan
  • 4Hogan
  • 6Barclay
  • 11Jennings
  • 15Raikhy
  • 19Reid
  • 27Crankshaw
  • 28Pye

Bolton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Dixon
  • 23IsgroveBooked at 81mins
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 3JohnSubstituted forGordonat 100'minutes
  • 8SheehanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAimsonat 45+3'minutes
  • 25Thomason
  • 20Lee
  • 24KachungaBooked at 88mins
  • 11BakayokoSubstituted forDelfounesoat 74'minutes
  • 17AfolayanSubstituted forAmaechiat 77'minutesBooked at 102mins

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 14Amaechi
  • 15Aimson
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
  • 42Tweedley
  • 48Henry
  • 49Pettifer
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home25
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  3. Booking

    Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 5, Bolton Wanderers 3. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjan Raikhy.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. George Thomason tries a through ball, but Nathan Delfouneso is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Alex Reid (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Arjan Raikhy (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Barclay (Stockport County).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xavier Amaechi with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Ethan Ross.

  15. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Stockport County 4, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Alex Reid replaces Scott Quigley.

  17. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Stockport County 4, Bolton Wanderers 3.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Barclay replaces Macauley Southam-Hales.

  19. Post update

    Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by anothereasywin, today at 22:38

    Watched many a Premier League game that hasn't provided a fraction of the drama and excitement of that game.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:43

      Brass Eye replied:
      I was there when they beat City 3-1.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dN5N2XIQa1E

      Just imagine what County could have achieved with free middle eastern money.

  • Comment posted by Shaketh The Wise, today at 22:37

    What. A. Game. The FA Cup lives on despite the best efforts of the upper echelons of the game! Fabulous entertainment. Well done Stockport

    • Reply posted by Laughing all the way, today at 23:14

      Laughing all the way replied:
      Upper echelons? You’re talking gobbledegook

  • Comment posted by two-jacks, today at 22:37

    As a neutral that was a proper game of football.
    Well played Stockport. Well deserved win.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 22:51

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Proper game, well done to Stockport. This is what the FA Cup is all about.

      That said, I imagine Souness will be watching that, sees Bolton concede 5, and is thinking to himself "where was Paul Pogba?"

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:53

    I went every game with Dad til I had to be a carer for him. My beloved county were unbelievably resilient tonight and after HT battered Wanderers. Dad wudve loved it

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 23:03

      Mark replied:
      My first team county. Used to get in for free by climbing the wall at back of reservoirs :-)) Your dad would have loved tonight.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:38

    Exactly what we come to expect from an FA Cup match!! End to end stuff, 8 goals, full commitment from both sides. A fantastic come back from Stockport, thoroughly enjoyed the whole game, made great viewing on the telly. Good luck in round 2 County 👍🏻👍🏻

    • Reply posted by SparseRunner, today at 23:28

      SparseRunner replied:
      To be fair, this was rather more than is reasonable to expect, even from an FA Cup match!

  • Comment posted by FlatCoke, today at 22:52

    Can we also take a second to commend the Ref who allowed the game to develop to its competitive best.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:37

    Wanderers fan saying very well played Stockport. No excuses at all. We used to play like that!

    • Reply posted by Georges, today at 22:57

      Georges replied:
      Not since Rioch, have Bolton played like that. Bolton were played off the park tonight.

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 22:36

    Best team won.
    Proper old school cup tie.
    Delighted for Stockport.
    Bolton can have no complaints, they were gifted the tie within the first 6 minutes but ended up getting thumped.

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, today at 22:40

    Proper footy no prima donnas who if they lose don't give a flying you know what cos those in prem they still pick up 100k

  • Comment posted by Michael 1, today at 22:45

    The best live FA cup game I've watched on TV in years. Well done Stockport. Took me back to the 50's and 60's watching the mighty Posh at London Road!!

    • Reply posted by PsychLove, today at 22:54

      PsychLove replied:
      Best match I've seen all season from a Chelsea fan.

  • Comment posted by AlexRobb, today at 22:40

    A brilliant game. Well done Stockport. Your fans deserve this after recent years.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 23:04

    Watched on TV. A really entertaining match with Stockport running out as worthy winners.

    The officials contributed with some good refereeing throughout.

    Well played both teams.

    It's the FA Cup!

    • Reply posted by Botman, today at 23:05

      Botman replied:
      What channel ?

  • Comment posted by Philip Taylor, today at 22:49

    Well done Bolton; well done the referee; well done the BBC for choosing the game and well commentated on all round - but hats off to the Hatters! What a fantastic comeback - never though I'd be gripped by Stockport v Bolton!!

  • Comment posted by Theworldisyours, today at 22:35

    Better than the plastic football the powers that be serve up nowadays. No VAR in sight thank god. Raw football with fans on the pitch love to see it.

    • Reply posted by stuart ogrady , today at 22:39

      stuart ogrady replied:
      Premier league is miles better pal its like watching paint dry subuetto football

  • Comment posted by fenman, today at 22:47

    Far better game than the England/San Marino game

  • Comment posted by Landy Andy, today at 22:47

    What a brilliant game to watch!!!
    Well deserved win for Stockport.

  • Comment posted by DR, today at 22:51

    From a City fan, that was brilliant from county, like the old days when county competed with City and the other local league clubs. Let’s hope it not long before you get back where you belong.

    • Reply posted by Braddy, today at 22:57

      Braddy replied:
      Thanks Oil ot for your kind words. :)

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:48

    A thoroughly entertaining match, well done Stockport, good luck for the next round hope you are on live tv again if you play like that...

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:52

    I had to watch extra time on my phone walking round the block as kids in bed. Stockport County so proud of you tonight. Live in London now and finally sat down with my son for a county game. Might be one of the best. Amazing XX

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:56

    Neutral here...

    Why cant football always be like that

    • Reply posted by 3robert3, today at 23:00

      3robert3 replied:
      Because teams get a point for a drab 0-0 draw

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th November 2021

Top Stories