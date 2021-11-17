Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Non-league Stockport County stunned League One Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling FA Cup first-round replay that saw eight goals, a pitch invasion, a lost shirt and a missing corner flag.

The National League side had trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before Scott Quigley gave them hope and then Ashley Palmer, who earlier scored an own goal, headed in with five minutes left to take it to extra time.

Quigley's smart, lofted finish at a packed Edgeley Park then put the home side ahead before substitute Ollie Crankshaw added a fifth at the death to spark wild celebrations.

A delighted Crankshaw had to wear a replacement shirt for the final few seconds after losing his in the chaotic scenes that followed, and the referee could not blow for the final whistle until a corner flag was returned by spectators who had spilled on to the pitch.

"Unbelievable game, this competition has provided things like that in the past but you'll go a long way to match something like that," said Stockport boss Dave Challinor.

Quigley, who joined Stockport in the summer with the club looking to return to the English Football League for the first time in a decade, added: "The fans were superb.

"I knew this was a big club but I didn't realise how big they were. They have something special here.

"As soon as you score and hear the roar, you see the nerves going through their veins. I've been involved in some big ties but that's probably the greatest one I've been in."

Bolton had gone 2-0 up inside six minutes in a disastrous start for the hosts and then led 3-2 at the break.

Ashley Palmer made up for an own goal with an equaliser late on in normal time

Elias Kachunga opened the scoring after 68 seconds when his long-range effort deflected beyond goalkeeper Ethan Ross, before Palmer turned into his own net five minutes later.

Paddy Madden pulled one back from the spot, but Amadou Bakayoko tapped in to re-establish Bolton's lead after County defender Mark Kitching headed the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Ross.

Quigley flicked in a header as Stockport responded again in a frantic first half and Palmer then nodded in from a corner to draw them level in a dramatic finish to normal time.

It was Stockport who took a deserved lead five minutes into extra time thanks to Quigley's composed effort, before Crankshaw wrapped up the tie on the break to book a trip Rotherham in the second round.

"It was a special night here. A special night for the supporters, for the owners," said Challinor, who took charge earlier this month.

"Hopefully we can replicate more special nights - I'm thankful we can provide some enjoyment so early after coming in."

Bolton boss Ian Evatt says his side were not good enough "from minute one to minute 120".

"They have given us a leg up with two goals we did not deserve," he told BBC Sport. "They wanted it more, played with a better tempo and credit to them, they were fantastic. We were very poor.

"This is what can happen in the FA Cup, if you are not how it should be at full tilt for a war, you will get beaten and that is what happened tonight."