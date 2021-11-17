Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The BBC is broadcasting WSL games on network free-to-air television for the first time this season

Manchester United's trip to Brighton and Chelsea's home game against West Ham will be the Women's Super League games shown live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website in December.

Hope Powell's Seagulls return to WSL action after the November international break against Manchester United on Sunday, 12 December (12.30 GMT).

Chelsea welcome West Ham on Sunday, 19 December (12.15) for their final game of 2021.

The WSL then takes a three-week break.

Three other matches in December will be shown on Sky Sports. They include Reading against Chelsea on Saturday, 11 December, then Leicester City's trip to Arsenal a day later and the Gunners' home game against Brighton on 19 December.

The Women's FA Cup final at Wembley between Chelsea and Arsenal on Sunday, 5 December will be shown on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.