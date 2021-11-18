Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Servette Women 0.
Chelsea boosted their hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League knockout stage as group winners with victory over Servette at Kingsmeadow.
The hosts dominated throughout but it took 67 minutes for Sam Kerr's smart finish to break the deadlock after a neat ball by Fran Kirby.
Amandine Soulard was sent off for the Swiss visitors eight minutes from time.
The success gives Chelsea, who won the reverse fixture 7-0, 10 points after four games, three clear of Juventus.
The Blues' next outing in the group stages is against the Italian side, who beat Wolfsburg 2-0 earlier.
Blues boss Emma Hayes made six changes to the side that beat Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday and warned not to expect a similar thrashing as the one dished out in Switzerland last week.
Kirby forced goalkeeper Ines Pereira into an early save with her feet and Beth England flicked a low corner across the face of goal after the break as the hosts threatened.
But the Swiss champions were proving far more resilient and had a half chance of their own when left-back Monica Mendes saw her smart backheel saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.
Australian Kerr opened the scoring soon after, collecting Kirby's pass, nut-megging a defender and firing into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area.
Chelsea remained in control and Soulard's dismissal for a second booking paved the way for further chances, with substitute Lauren James scooping one over the crossbar.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Musovic
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25AnderssonSubstituted forCuthbertat 69'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forJamesat 85'minutes
- 5IngleSubstituted forLeupolzat 68'minutes
- 10Ji
- 21Charles
- 9EnglandSubstituted forFlemingat 68'minutes
- 20KerrSubstituted forReitenat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 8Leupolz
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 19James
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
- 29Fox
- 30Berger
Servette Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Teixeira Pereira
- 24SoulardBooked at 82mins
- 4Felber
- 14Spälti
- 16Amaral Mendes
- 8MäendlySubstituted forGuede Redondoat 90+1'minutes
- 2TufoSubstituted forTamplinat 90+2'minutes
- 6Nakkach
- 9Lagonia
- 20Padilla-BidasSubstituted forBourmaat 70'minutes
- 7Boho SayoSubstituted forFleuryat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bourma
- 13Tamplin
- 17Droz
- 21Guede Redondo
- 23Fleury
- 33Grivaz
- Referee:
- Hristiana Guteva
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Servette Women 0.
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Léonie Fleury (Servette Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Lauren James (Chelsea Women).
Inês Pereira (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.
Substitution
Substitution, Servette Women. Tessa Tamplin replaces Laura Tufo.
Substitution
Substitution, Servette Women. Ilona Guede Redondo replaces Sandy Mäendly.
Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten replaces Sam Kerr.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Fran Kirby.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Amandine Soulard (Servette Women) for a bad foul.
Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Amandine Soulard (Servette Women).