Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Servette WomenServette Women0

Chelsea 1-0 Servette: Blues edge towards qualification

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr
Chelsea dominated before Sam Kerr broke the deadlock in the second half

Chelsea boosted their hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League knockout stage as group winners with victory over Servette at Kingsmeadow.

The hosts dominated throughout but it took 67 minutes for Sam Kerr's smart finish to break the deadlock after a neat ball by Fran Kirby.

Amandine Soulard was sent off for the Swiss visitors eight minutes from time.

The success gives Chelsea, who won the reverse fixture 7-0, 10 points after four games, three clear of Juventus.

The Blues' next outing in the group stages is against the Italian side, who beat Wolfsburg 2-0 earlier.

Blues boss Emma Hayes made six changes to the side that beat Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday and warned not to expect a similar thrashing as the one dished out in Switzerland last week.

Kirby forced goalkeeper Ines Pereira into an early save with her feet and Beth England flicked a low corner across the face of goal after the break as the hosts threatened.

But the Swiss champions were proving far more resilient and had a half chance of their own when left-back Monica Mendes saw her smart backheel saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

Australian Kerr opened the scoring soon after, collecting Kirby's pass, nut-megging a defender and firing into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area.

Chelsea remained in control and Soulard's dismissal for a second booking paved the way for further chances, with substitute Lauren James scooping one over the crossbar.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25AnderssonSubstituted forCuthbertat 69'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forJamesat 85'minutes
  • 5IngleSubstituted forLeupolzat 68'minutes
  • 10Ji
  • 21Charles
  • 9EnglandSubstituted forFlemingat 68'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forReitenat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 19James
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 28Telford
  • 29Fox
  • 30Berger

Servette Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Teixeira Pereira
  • 24SoulardBooked at 82mins
  • 4Felber
  • 14Spälti
  • 16Amaral Mendes
  • 8MäendlySubstituted forGuede Redondoat 90+1'minutes
  • 2TufoSubstituted forTamplinat 90+2'minutes
  • 6Nakkach
  • 9Lagonia
  • 20Padilla-BidasSubstituted forBourmaat 70'minutes
  • 7Boho SayoSubstituted forFleuryat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bourma
  • 13Tamplin
  • 17Droz
  • 21Guede Redondo
  • 23Fleury
  • 33Grivaz
Referee:
Hristiana Guteva

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamServette Women
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 1, Servette Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Servette Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Léonie Fleury (Servette Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Inês Pereira (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessie Fleming.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Servette Women. Tessa Tamplin replaces Laura Tufo.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Servette Women. Ilona Guede Redondo replaces Sandy Mäendly.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

  12. Post update

    Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten replaces Sam Kerr.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Lauren James replaces Fran Kirby.

  18. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Amandine Soulard (Servette Women) for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Amandine Soulard (Servette Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 18th November 2021

  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Servette WomenServette Women0
  • VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies0Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile2
  • Breidablik WomenBreidablik Women0Zhytlobud-1 WomenZhytlobud-1 Women2
  • Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino0Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines2

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women4310134910
2Juventus Femminile42118447
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies412110735
4Servette Women4004016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines44001301312
2Real Madrid Femenino42026606
3Zhytlobud-1 Women411226-44
4Breidablik Women401309-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino44001511412
2Arsenal Women430113589
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies4103513-83
4HB Køge Women4004115-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines430110289
2FC Bayern München Ladies42116247
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women410329-73
View full Women's Champions League tables

