Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women20:00Servette WomenServette Women
Venue: Kingsmeadow

Emma Hayes: 'Chelsea fans make Champions League special'

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea players celebrate
Chelsea celebrated in front of the travelling fans during their 4-0 win over Manchester City this weekend

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says their fans make Champions League nights "special" as they prepare to welcome Servette to Kingsmeadow on Thursday.

The Blues thrashed Servette in Switzerland earlier this month and sit top of the group after three games.

Chelsea also beat league rivals Manchester City on Sunday and Hayes hopes they can put on another show in the Champions League.

"I hope we give the fans more of it [on Thursday]," said Hayes.

"The 8pm games make it really tough but I encourage the fans to come out. I know it's a difficult kick-off time, but what I also know is the Champions League is special and our fans make it special.

"It was so nice to watch the players celebrate with them [on the weekend]. It felt like we hadn't had that in a long, long time. You could see the players all wanted their moment with the fans.

"They drive the team on. They always make the number seem double, treble or quadruple what they really are. They are the best fans in England."

Chelsea drew 3-3 with Wolfsburg before beating Juventus in their other group games, while Servette are yet to score a goal or pick up a point in the competition.

'You have a squad for a reason'

The European fixture is one of three games Chelsea play in a week, before they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final and Juventus in the Champions League between 5-8 December.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who will lead his side out for their Champions League match against HB Koge on Wednesday, said the player's schedule was "inhuman" at times and that the welfare of footballers must be put first.

But Hayes said Chelsea have a squad capable of dealing with the demands - although she would welcome a bigger break over Christmas.

"What I will say is that you have a squad for a reason and that ultimately, I have to utilise the squad to make sure that I keep everyone healthy," said Hayes.

"We've got a hell of a schedule coming up. We're used to playing a game every three or four days and have been for a long time now.

"It is what it is - you know it is what it is - and I trust the group of players we've got that everybody has to be ready for those games because to compete on all fronts, you have to trust the entire bench.

"For me, it's more about [having] a bigger Christmas break. I still think we've got a little bit of work to do there."

Hayes revealed she took courses with Dutch coach Raymond Verheijen to learn about player loading - how much workload they have - and periodisation - dividing training into manageable phases - to increase her knowledge of how coaches can avoid injuring players.

"I had to learn a methodology which is effectively managing the loads of the players depending on where they are," she added.

"My view on this is that it is the football coach's job, not sports science people. I don't just push that off and say 'you make those decisions'."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 18th November 2021

  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women20:00Servette WomenServette Women
  • VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies17:45Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile
  • Breidablik WomenBreidablik Women17:45Zhytlobud-1 WomenZhytlobud-1 Women
  • Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino20:00Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women321012487
2VfL Wolfsburg Ladies312010555
3Juventus Femminile31116424
4Servette Women3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines3300110119
2Real Madrid Femenino32016426
3Zhytlobud-1 Women301206-61
4Breidablik Women301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino44001511412
2Arsenal Women421110557
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies4103513-83
4HB Køge Women4013112-111

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines4310101910
2FC Bayern München Ladies41215235
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women410329-73
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport