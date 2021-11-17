Chelsea celebrated in front of the travelling fans during their 4-0 win over Manchester City this weekend

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says their fans make Champions League nights "special" as they prepare to welcome Servette to Kingsmeadow on Thursday.

The Blues thrashed Servette in Switzerland earlier this month and sit top of the group after three games.

Chelsea also beat league rivals Manchester City on Sunday and Hayes hopes they can put on another show in the Champions League.

"I hope we give the fans more of it [on Thursday]," said Hayes.

"The 8pm games make it really tough but I encourage the fans to come out. I know it's a difficult kick-off time, but what I also know is the Champions League is special and our fans make it special.

"It was so nice to watch the players celebrate with them [on the weekend]. It felt like we hadn't had that in a long, long time. You could see the players all wanted their moment with the fans.

"They drive the team on. They always make the number seem double, treble or quadruple what they really are. They are the best fans in England."

Chelsea drew 3-3 with Wolfsburg before beating Juventus in their other group games, while Servette are yet to score a goal or pick up a point in the competition.

'You have a squad for a reason'

The European fixture is one of three games Chelsea play in a week, before they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final and Juventus in the Champions League between 5-8 December.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, who will lead his side out for their Champions League match against HB Koge on Wednesday, said the player's schedule was "inhuman" at times and that the welfare of footballers must be put first.

But Hayes said Chelsea have a squad capable of dealing with the demands - although she would welcome a bigger break over Christmas.

"What I will say is that you have a squad for a reason and that ultimately, I have to utilise the squad to make sure that I keep everyone healthy," said Hayes.

"We've got a hell of a schedule coming up. We're used to playing a game every three or four days and have been for a long time now.

"It is what it is - you know it is what it is - and I trust the group of players we've got that everybody has to be ready for those games because to compete on all fronts, you have to trust the entire bench.

"For me, it's more about [having] a bigger Christmas break. I still think we've got a little bit of work to do there."

Hayes revealed she took courses with Dutch coach Raymond Verheijen to learn about player loading - how much workload they have - and periodisation - dividing training into manageable phases - to increase her knowledge of how coaches can avoid injuring players.

"I had to learn a methodology which is effectively managing the loads of the players depending on where they are," she added.

"My view on this is that it is the football coach's job, not sports science people. I don't just push that off and say 'you make those decisions'."