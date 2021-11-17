Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jess Fishlock has won a record 119 caps for Wales

Women's World Cup Qualifying: Wales v Greece Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, November 26 Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has hailed Jess Fishlock as an "inspiration" to a generation of young Welsh footballers.

OL Reign midfielder Fishlock, 34, has been named the National Women's Soccer League's most valuable player.

Fishlock's five goals in 21 games helped the US side reach the post-season matches, where they lost in the semi-finals to Washington Spirit.

"It epitomises who she is in terms of her hard work and dedication," said Grainger.

Fishlock is part of Grainger's 26-player squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Greece and France.

Wales are currently second in Group I, two points behind leaders France, with the group winners qualifying automatically for the 2023 tournament, while nine second-placed teams enter the play-offs.

Grainger said she messaged Fishlock after the award telling her to "enjoy it because she's worked incredibly hard".

"To be named most valuable player of arguably the best league in the world with some of the best players, she should be so proud," Grainger added.

"To put it into context, she's playing in a league with World Cup winners and Olympic gold medallists and she is the most valuable player."

Fishlock has been playing in the American league since it launched in 2013, and has won a record 127 Wales caps during a 19-year club career which has featured spells in eight different countries.

"It's even more impressive that she has been travelling home for international fixtures," Grainger added.

"In lockdown she worked incredibly hard to recover from an ACL injury and she continues her hard work behind the scenes.

"I'm not sure I can do it any justice with words. She continues to inspire us".

Jess Fishlock believes this can be the campaign when Wales' women reach a major tournament for the first time

Grainger says Fishlock is a role model to younger players, such as Manchester City's Maria Francis-Jones who recently returned to the Wales squad after a spell captaining the under-19s.

"When she's in and around camps and around players, whether on the pitch or off it, it's not the words that she speaks - although she does speak very well - it's her actions and you can't help but take that in," Grainger said.

"For the likes of Maria, Carrie [Jones] and Esther [Morgan], our younger players who are coming through, they're learning from one of the best players in the world and for us to have her in the group, it's such a valuable experience."

Grainger is without Reading's Rachel Rowe for the Greece and France matches and also Leicester forward Hannah Cain, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury days after winning her first Wales cap in October.

"She only showed a glimpse of her potential in the Estonia game. We recognise her talent and we'll be supporting her through it," said Grainger.

"It's fair to say that she's absolutely devastated.

"She's got a long future in the game, so nine months does seem like a long time but we're helping her put it in to perspective. No-one is going to forget about her, we'll be with her every step of the way".

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City), Olivia Clark (Coventry United), Poppy Soper (Plymouth Argyle), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Reading), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Esther Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur), Maria Francis-Jones (Manchester City), Lily Woodham (Reading), Morgan Rogers (Tottenham Hotspur), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea) Anna Filbey (Charlton Athletic), Angharad James (North Carolina Courage), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Charlie Estcourt (Coventry United), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones ( Manchester United), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Charlton Athletic), Natasha Harding (Reading), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion), Helen Ward (Watford), Elise Hughes (Charlton Athletic), Georgia Walters (Liverpool).