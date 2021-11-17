Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Players attend the launch of the SWPL's new sponsorship deal

A new sponsorship deal for the SWPL is a "signal of ambition", according to the chief executive of Scottish Women's Football, Aileen Campbell.

Park's Motor Group will back both SWPL divisions for the 2021-22 season.

Campbell explained that the increase in prize money comes at a "critical juncture", with the longer term view on increased professionalism.

"We know the game has the potential to grow - and grow fast - but we need to make sure it is sustainable," she said.

"Our priorities at the moment are increasing participation, audience numbers and commercial revenue. Some of that is challenging and a lot more needs to be done in terms of infrastructure.

"For far too long the women's game has been undervalued and under-resourced. This deal is a real step change and a signal of ambition. It's about making sure we can drive forward the visibility of the game and showcase the talent on the pitch."

A recent influx of signings on full-time contracts has transformed Rangers and Celtic, while Glasgow City, aiming for a 15th successive title this season, also offer wages to some of their squad.

However, many clubs rely on volunteers and most players in the leagues combine football with work commitments or studies.

"Money coming in is good news all round," said Campbell. "I'm really excited about the next 10 years.

"We have to be ambitious and work with the wider football family to get to a place that recognises the women's professionalism and nurtures that in a really positive way.

"A good competitive league with strong clubs is then good for the national team."