Flares were let off and thrown on the pitch during West Ham's Europa League tie at Genk which ended 2-2

West Ham have accepted a Uefa sanction banning their fans from travelling to the Europa League game at Rapid Vienna.

The Hammers were charged with crowd disturbances and for their fans throwing items in their draw with Genk.

In a statement West Ham said they "reluctantly" accepted sanctions but "also wish to place on record our disappointment at the extremely short notice of the measures."

The game against Rapid Vienna takes place on Thursday 25 November.

The Premier League club, who were also fined a total of 34,500 euros (£30,000), said that they were working to identify the fans responsible for the disturbance.

"West Ham United condemn the behaviour of this group of individuals," the statement added.

"We are working to identify them following their actions, which have now ultimately led to our supporters - the vast majority of whom behaved impeccably in Belgium - being punished and resulting in David Moyes' team being forced to play in Austria without the backing of the club's fans."

The Hammers also "strongly" urged their fans not to travel to Vienna for the tie.

"Fans will not be granted access to the Allianz Stadion and any attempt to enter the stadium could lead to further sanctions for the individuals and the club in the future," they added.

West Ham are top of Group H with 10 points after four games.