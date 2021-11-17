Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Scott Robertson played the full 90 minutes of Friday's defeat at Bolton, his 13th start since signing on loan from Celtic in August

Crewe Alexandra's Scott Robertson has been given a three-game ban for stamping on an opposition player in Friday's 2-0 defeat at Bolton.

The on-loan midfielder admitted a violent conduct breach of FA Rule E1.1 and "accepted the standard penalty".

The incident happened in the 83rd minute and, although unseen by the match officials at the time, it was caught on video.

He will miss Crewe's matches against Gillingham, Wimbledon and Ipswich.

Crewe lie bottom of the League One table, having won just once in 17 games this season.