Neil Taylor: Middlesbrough to sign free agent Wales defender after trial
Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough are set to sign Wales international left-back Neil Taylor on a short-term contract.
Taylor has been on trial with the Championship club and is expected to join until January.
The 32-year-old, who has 43 caps for Wales, has been without a club since he was released by Aston Villa in May.
Taylor has a wealth of experience in the Premier League and Championship, having made more than 250 appearances for Villa and Swansea City.