Neil Taylor: Middlesbrough to sign free agent Wales defender after trial

Neil Taylor (left)
Neil Taylor (left) joined Aston Villa from Swansea City in 2017

Middlesbrough are set to sign Wales international left-back Neil Taylor on a short-term contract.

Taylor has been on trial with the Championship club and is expected to join until January.

The 32-year-old, who has 43 caps for Wales, has been without a club since he was released by Aston Villa in May.

Taylor has a wealth of experience in the Premier League and Championship, having made more than 250 appearances for Villa and Swansea City.

