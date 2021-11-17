Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers chief executive Martyn Starnes is stepping down from the role at the end of November, with Tom Gorringe replacing him.

Starnes, who joined Rovers as CEO and director in July 2018, said he was leaving for "personal reasons".

He called the last two seasons "extremely challenging" due to the effects of Covid-19 and Bristol Rovers' relegation to League Two.

Gorringe has worked as the club's commercial director since 2017.

"I feel it is the right time for me to move on but I'd like to sincerely thank Wael Al Qadi [Bristol Rovers' owner] for the opportunity to work for a genuine family and community-based club to which he has made and continues to make an extraordinary commitment," Starnes said.

"I hope the club can bounce back quickly and continue pursuing the objective of Championship football."

Gorringe, who has previously had roles at Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Brighton & Hove Albion said: "To be leading the club during such an exciting time is an honour and I will do everything within my power to help make us as successful as we can be."