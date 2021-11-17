Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Gills boss Steve Evans has also been manager of Boston United (twice), Crawley, Rotherham United, Leeds United, Mansfield Town and Peterborough United

Stevenage have asked Gillingham for permission to speak to Steve Evans about their managerial vacancy at the struggling League Two club.

Evans, 59, is in the final year of a three-year contract with Gillingham.

Stevenage are two points above the League Two relegation zone.

Despite being in the league below, Stevenage hope to take advantage of uncertainty over Evans' future as they look to appoint a replacement for Alex Revell, who was sacked on 14 November.

Evans told BBC Radio Kent that he was unaware of Stevenage's interest and added: "I don't know how accurate it is.

"I'll certainly speak to the chairman about it. I'm a football manager. I want to win games. I want to have a chance. We'll see."

Stevenage escaped relegation to the National League in 2020 thanks to Macclesfield's multiple points deductions and the club hierarchy are keen to steer away from trouble at the bottom of the table this season.

Since first taking charge of Boston United in October 1998, Evans has had a varied managerial career, including a spell at Leeds United, although his most notable work has been in the lower leagues.