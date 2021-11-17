Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still on course to be named Rangers manager despite an Ibrox delegation returning to Scotland from the Netherlands on Tuesday without the Dutchman after further talks between the parties. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Van Bronckhorst expects to find out in the next 24 hours whether he will be appointed Rangers manager. (Sun) external-link

Rangers will be getting a proven winner if they choose Van Bronckhorst as Steve Gerrard's successor, says the Dutchman's compatriot and former Ibrox team-mate Arthur Numan. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Nine clubs in the English Championship - as well as Rangers and two MLS sides - are in the hunt to sign Scotland hero John Souttar, with the 25-year-old centre-back out of contract at Hearts next summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Head coach Steve Clarke says Scotland's six-game winning run and performance against Denmark means teams won't want to face his side in the World Cup play-offs. (Sun, print edition)

Hibs are interested in bringing Stuart Findlay back to Scottish football, with the former Kilmarnock defender having struggled for first-team football since joining MLS outfit Philadelphia Union in February. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have recorded a £2m profit for the year up to 30 June thanks to a combination of Aaron Hickey's £1.5m transfer to Bologna, donations totalling £4.7m from benefactors and £1.67m of Foundation of Hearts income. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former St Johnstone boss Derek McInnes says the Perth club "have another big-game performance in them" and insists it won't be a surprise if last season's cup double winners beat Celtic in Saturday's League Cup semi-final. (Daily Record) external-link