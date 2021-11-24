Championship
MillwallMillwall1BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Millwall 1-1 Bournemouth: Lions hold high-flying Cherries

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke fired in Bournemouth's opener for his 15th of the season

Benik Afobe struck a second-half equaliser against his former club to earn Millwall a much-deserved point against Championship high-fliers Bournemouth at The Den.

The on-loan Stoke City forward barrelled into the box and crashed a low drive wide of Mark Travers to level up after Dominic Solanke had poked the Cherries into the lead just before half-time.

Gary Rowett's Millwall were out of the blocks from the start, unsettling Bournemouth's usually rhythmic passing system with a persistent and harrying pressing style, and on the back of that had chances.

Murray Wallace headed over from a Jed Wallace cross, while when the visitors did get away from the Lions' midfield pressure, neither Jamal Lowe nor Jack Stacey could find the final pass.

The hosts thought Solanke had committed a foul in the build-up to the goal as he launched himself at the ball into the box, and that sense of injustice seemed to give the home side added impetus after the break.

However, it took a brave block from Wallace to deny Solanke a second early on, but after Afobe was denied by a last-ditch tackle in the box, he followed up on his next attack with a calm finish.

They might have even won it late on when Billy Mitchell fired a shot over the bar, while only the toe of Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma denied a trio of waiting forwards an easy chance in the final moments.

With Fulham drawing at home to Derby, this would have been an ideal opportunity for Scott Parker's side to wrest top spot away from his old club, but this draw keeps them a point behind in the Championship table.

Parker was looking for a response after Sunday's frustrating loss to Derby, but only saw his side toil against the dogged determination of the hosts.

They showed flashes of their attacking threat when they got the ball to Ryan Christie and Lerma in good areas, but Rowett's game plan was such that those opportunities were at a premium.

Mitchell was busy alongside George Saville in midfield to break up attacks, while the Lions back three swamped Solanke for large periods and denied the Cherries their usual link-up play.

This result keeps Millwall in the play-off picture, particularly in such a congested mid-table, with only four points separating them from the top six.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"I think it's a good point in the end, I'm disappointed because we go one up, and they get back in the game with a long ball which was poor on our behalf.

"But it's a tough place to come and I think in the end overall it's a good point. Of course we've come here wanting three points but have not managed that today.

"We didn't lose the game, they put some big pressure on us towards the end of the game and we struggled to get a foothold second-half but that's the way it is. They go from front to back, they load the top line, we struggled with the ball in behind and we gave away silly free-kicks.

"I felt after the last two games we need to be better with the ball to come out of pressure."

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 26Ballard
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 17Saville
  • 24MitchellBooked at 83mins
  • 11MaloneSubstituted forOjoat 66'minutes
  • 7J Wallace
  • 20BennettSubstituted forBradshawat 65'minutes
  • 23Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Smith
  • 14Ojo
  • 15Pearce
  • 28Evans

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 6Mepham
  • 20Davis
  • 8Lerma
  • 26KilkennyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forL Cookat 63'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 18LoweSubstituted forMarcondesat 79'minutes
  • 10Christie
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forRogersat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 3S Cook
  • 4L Cook
  • 11Marcondes
  • 27Rogers
  • 35Rossi
  • 39Moriah-Welsh
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    Danny Ballard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benik Afobe.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Morgan Rogers replaces Jaidon Anthony.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).

  8. Post update

    Danny Ballard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.

  14. Post update

    Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

  17. Booking

    Billy Mitchell (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by doom and gloom, today at 22:44

    Referee had poor game 17 fouls against Millwall plus a dozen or so more he missed plus the one prior to Bournemouth scoring.

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 22:41

    Missing our injured players, so was always going to be a tough match. A draw was a good result in the circumstances 🍒

  • Comment posted by wotnoname, today at 22:37

    Good match report

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:31

    Nice, thanks Millwall, up the Lions
    Ya know what I mean

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:27

    Lions ROAR.

  • Comment posted by Kingfisher, today at 22:23

    Well done Millwall.

  • Comment posted by cliff, today at 22:22

    Millwall deserved the win for that 2nd half performance.

    • Reply posted by Pepe Pig49, today at 22:33

      Pepe Pig49 replied:
      As a Cherries fan I have to agree with you on this one

  • Comment posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 22:08

    🧐

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham19133348153342
2Bournemouth19125234142041
3West Brom1996427161133
4QPR199553124732
5Coventry199552521432
6Stoke199462420431
7Blackburn198653327630
8Huddersfield198472221128
9Swansea197662323027
10Millwall196941919027
11Blackpool197662021-127
12Luton196762624225
13Nottm Forest196672423124
14Preston196672125-424
15Middlesbrough196582122-123
16Sheff Utd196582326-323
17Birmingham196581821-323
18Bristol City196582128-723
19Hull1953111422-818
20Cardiff1953111933-1418
21Reading1972102330-717
22Peterborough1943121738-2115
23Barnsley1925121331-1811
24Derby1941051618-21
View full Championship table

