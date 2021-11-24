Bristol City v Stoke City

Bristol CityBristol City19:45StokeStoke City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|18
|13
|2
|3
|48
|15
|33
|41
|2
|Bournemouth
|18
|12
|4
|2
|33
|13
|20
|40
|3
|West Brom
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|16
|11
|33
|4
|Coventry
|19
|9
|5
|5
|25
|21
|4
|32
|5
|Stoke
|18
|9
|4
|5
|24
|19
|5
|31
|6
|QPR
|18
|8
|5
|5
|30
|24
|6
|29
|7
|Huddersfield
|18
|8
|4
|6
|22
|20
|2
|28
|8
|Blackburn
|18
|7
|6
|5
|29
|27
|2
|27
|9
|Blackpool
|19
|7
|6
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|27
|10
|Millwall
|18
|6
|8
|4
|18
|18
|0
|26
|11
|Luton
|19
|6
|7
|6
|26
|24
|2
|25
|12
|Nottm Forest
|19
|6
|6
|7
|24
|23
|1
|24
|13
|Swansea
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|23
|-2
|24
|14
|Preston
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|25
|-4
|24
|15
|Middlesbrough
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|22
|-1
|23
|16
|Sheff Utd
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|-3
|23
|17
|Birmingham
|19
|6
|5
|8
|18
|21
|-3
|23
|18
|Bristol City
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|28
|-8
|20
|19
|Cardiff
|18
|5
|3
|10
|19
|32
|-13
|18
|20
|Reading
|19
|7
|2
|10
|23
|30
|-7
|17
|21
|Hull
|18
|4
|3
|11
|13
|22
|-9
|15
|22
|Peterborough
|18
|4
|3
|11
|17
|34
|-17
|15
|23
|Barnsley
|18
|2
|5
|11
|13
|29
|-16
|11
|24
|Derby
|18
|4
|9
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|0
Bear Grylls opens up about his adventures with the former US president
Bernadette Hagans' inspirational story of turning her life around after a devastating illness