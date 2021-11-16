World Cup Qualifying - European
MontenegroMontenegro1TurkeyTurkey2

Montenegro v Turkey

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montenegro

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Sarkic
  • 7Vesovic
  • 5Vujacic
  • 15SavicSubstituted forSimicat 57'minutes
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Radunovic
  • 16JovovicSubstituted forBozovicat 67'minutes
  • 9JankovicSubstituted forRaickovicat 74'minutes
  • 17HaksabanovicSubstituted forVukoticat 57'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 20OsmajicBooked at 62mins
  • 11BeqirajSubstituted forVujnovicat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 2Dreskovic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 13Agovic
  • 14Vujnovic
  • 18Mirkovic
  • 19Raickovic
  • 21Vukotic
  • 22Simic

Turkey

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Çakir
  • 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forAyhanat 90+1'minutes
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 18Erkin
  • 20ÖmürSubstituted forKutluat 79'minutes
  • 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forKökcüat 45'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 79'minutes
  • 17Yilmaz
  • 21DervisogluSubstituted forKaramanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 6Cigerci
  • 8Kutlu
  • 9Karaman
  • 11Dursun
  • 12Destanoglu
  • 13Yilmaz
  • 14Antalyali
  • 15Yilmaz
  • 16Sari
  • 19Kökcü
  • 22Ayhan
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montenegro 1, Turkey 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montenegro 1, Turkey 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Marko Simic.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Turkey. Ugurcan Çakir tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Montenegro. Milos Raickovic tries a through ball, but Igor Vujacic is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan replaces Mehmet Zeki Çelik.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).

  9. Post update

    Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Booking

    Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  16. Post update

    Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Drasko Bozovic (Montenegro).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Igor Vujacic following a corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Abdülkadir Ömür.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Baris Alper Yilmaz replaces Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301831518
2Ukraine8260118312
3Finland83231010011
4Bos-Herze8143912-37
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422149514
4Estonia8116921-124
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands107213382523
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10532158718
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351114-39
6Gibraltar100010443-390

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories