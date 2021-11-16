Montenegro v Turkey

Match ends, Montenegro 1, Turkey 2.
Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Sarkic
- 7Vesovic
- 5Vujacic
- 15SavicSubstituted forSimicat 57'minutes
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Radunovic
- 16JovovicSubstituted forBozovicat 67'minutes
- 9JankovicSubstituted forRaickovicat 74'minutes
- 17HaksabanovicSubstituted forVukoticat 57'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 20OsmajicBooked at 62mins
- 11BeqirajSubstituted forVujnovicat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mijatovic
- 2Dreskovic
- 4Vukcevic
- 8Bozovic
- 13Agovic
- 14Vujnovic
- 18Mirkovic
- 19Raickovic
- 21Vukotic
- 22Simic
Turkey
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Çakir
- 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forAyhanat 90+1'minutes
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 18Erkin
- 20ÖmürSubstituted forKutluat 79'minutes
- 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forKökcüat 45'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 7AktürkogluSubstituted forYilmazat 79'minutes
- 17Yilmaz
- 21DervisogluSubstituted forKaramanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 6Cigerci
- 8Kutlu
- 9Karaman
- 11Dursun
- 12Destanoglu
- 13Yilmaz
- 14Antalyali
- 15Yilmaz
- 16Sari
- 19Kökcü
- 22Ayhan
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montenegro 1, Turkey 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Marko Simic.
Post update
Offside, Turkey. Ugurcan Çakir tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Montenegro. Milos Raickovic tries a through ball, but Igor Vujacic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan replaces Mehmet Zeki Çelik.
Post update
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Post update
Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro).
Post update
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Post update
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Drasko Bozovic (Montenegro).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Igor Vujacic following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Abdülkadir Ömür.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Baris Alper Yilmaz replaces Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.