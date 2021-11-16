Gibraltar v Latvia

Match ends, Gibraltar 1, Latvia 3.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 5-3-2
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 6Wiseman
- 16Mouelhi
- 20Britto
- 22TorrillaBooked at 28mins
- 5AnnesleySubstituted forRonanat 67'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11ValarinoSubstituted forStycheat 76'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 19De BarrSubstituted forCasciaroat 45'minutes
- 10Walker
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 2Jolley
- 3Bosio
- 7Casciaro
- 8Badr Hassan
- 9Styche
- 12Morgan
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Ronan
- 18Vinet
- 21Coombes
Latvia
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Ozols
- 11Savalnieks
- 5Cernomordijs
- 4Dubra
- 13Jurkovskis
- 16JaunzemsSubstituted forKamessat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 18Tarasovs
- 9KigursSubstituted forKrollisat 69'minutes
- 14CiganiksSubstituted forVarslavansat 90'minutes
- 22Gutkovskis
- 20UldrikisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forKarklinsat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Zviedris
- 2Sorokins
- 3Oss
- 7Kamess
- 10Varslavans
- 15Fjodorovs
- 17Zjuzins
- 19Krollis
- 21Karklins
- 23Matrevics
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gibraltar 1, Latvia 3.
Attempt missed. Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Kian Ronan.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Renars Varslavans replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.
Offside, Latvia. Raivis Jurkovskis tries a through ball, but Raimonds Krollis is caught offside.
Booking
Kriss Karklins (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kriss Karklins (Latvia).
Post update
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.
Booking
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).
Foul by Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia).
Ethan Britto (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kaspars Dubra (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Graeme Torrilla (Gibraltar).
Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).
Post update
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.