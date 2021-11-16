World Cup Qualifying - European
GibraltarGibraltar1LatviaLatvia3

Gibraltar v Latvia

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-3-2

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6Wiseman
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 20Britto
  • 22TorrillaBooked at 28mins
  • 5AnnesleySubstituted forRonanat 67'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 11ValarinoSubstituted forStycheat 76'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 19De BarrSubstituted forCasciaroat 45'minutes
  • 10Walker

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Jolley
  • 3Bosio
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 9Styche
  • 12Morgan
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Ronan
  • 18Vinet
  • 21Coombes

Latvia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ozols
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 4Dubra
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 16JaunzemsSubstituted forKamessat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 9KigursSubstituted forKrollisat 69'minutes
  • 14CiganiksSubstituted forVarslavansat 90'minutes
  • 22Gutkovskis
  • 20UldrikisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forKarklinsat 69'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 1Zviedris
  • 2Sorokins
  • 3Oss
  • 7Kamess
  • 10Varslavans
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 19Krollis
  • 21Karklins
  • 23Matrevics
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gibraltar 1, Latvia 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gibraltar 1, Latvia 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Kian Ronan.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Renars Varslavans replaces Andrejs Ciganiks.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Latvia. Raivis Jurkovskis tries a through ball, but Raimonds Krollis is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Kriss Karklins (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kriss Karklins (Latvia).

  10. Post update

    Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Antonijs Cernomordijs.

  12. Booking

    Reece Styche (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia).

  16. Post update

    Ethan Britto (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Kaspars Dubra (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Torrilla (Gibraltar).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

  20. Post update

    Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

