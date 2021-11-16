World Cup Qualifying - European
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0UkraineUkraine2

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Vasilj
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 19Kovacevic
  • 3HadzikadunicBooked at 90mins
  • 4Susic
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 10GojakSubstituted forCimirotat 64'minutes
  • 21PrcicSubstituted forKrunicat 64'minutes
  • 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forNalicat 71'minutes
  • 23DemirovicBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKodroat 80'minutes
  • 7MenaloSubstituted forPrevljakat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Civic
  • 5Jovicic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 8Krunic
  • 9Prevljak
  • 11Kodro
  • 12Sehic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 14Ziljkic
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Nalic
  • 22Piric

Ukraine

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bushchan
  • 18Tymchyk
  • 13ZabarnyiBooked at 65mins
  • 22Matvienko
  • 2SobolSubstituted forShaparenkoat 64'minutes
  • 8MalinovskyiSubstituted forSydorchukat 81'minutes
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forKaravaevat 82'minutes
  • 9YaremchukSubstituted forDovbykat 74'minutes
  • 15TsygankovSubstituted forZubkovat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kacharaba
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 11Zubkov
  • 12Pyatov
  • 14Buyalskyi
  • 16Dovbyk
  • 19Harmash
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Riznyk
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine).

  4. Post update

    Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine).

  9. Post update

    Adnan Kovacevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine).

  11. Post update

    Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zubkov with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine).

  15. Post update

    Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

  18. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Adi Nalic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301831518
2Ukraine8260118312
3Finland83231010011
4Bos-Herze8143912-37
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422149514
4Estonia8116921-124
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands107213382523
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10532158718
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351114-39
6Gibraltar100010443-390

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
