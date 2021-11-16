Bosnia-Herzegovina v Ukraine

Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 2.
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Vasilj
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 19Kovacevic
- 3HadzikadunicBooked at 90mins
- 4Susic
- 20Stevanovic
- 10GojakSubstituted forCimirotat 64'minutes
- 21PrcicSubstituted forKrunicat 64'minutes
- 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forNalicat 71'minutes
- 23DemirovicBooked at 65minsSubstituted forKodroat 80'minutes
- 7MenaloSubstituted forPrevljakat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Civic
- 5Jovicic
- 6Sanicanin
- 8Krunic
- 9Prevljak
- 11Kodro
- 12Sehic
- 13Cimirot
- 14Ziljkic
- 15Cipetic
- 17Nalic
- 22Piric
Ukraine
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bushchan
- 18Tymchyk
- 13ZabarnyiBooked at 65mins
- 22Matvienko
- 2SobolSubstituted forShaparenkoat 64'minutes
- 8MalinovskyiSubstituted forSydorchukat 81'minutes
- 6Stepanenko
- 17Zinchenko
- 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forKaravaevat 82'minutes
- 9YaremchukSubstituted forDovbykat 74'minutes
- 15TsygankovSubstituted forZubkovat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kacharaba
- 4Kryvtsov
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 11Zubkov
- 12Pyatov
- 14Buyalskyi
- 16Dovbyk
- 19Harmash
- 20Kovalenko
- 21Karavaev
- 23Riznyk
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 2.
Foul by Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine).
Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oleksandr Karavaev (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine).
Post update
Adnan Kovacevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine).
Post update
Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zubkov with a through ball.
Foul by Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine).
Post update
Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Adi Nalic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt saved. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko.