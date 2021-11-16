Czech Republic v Estonia

Match ends, Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 17Novák
- 21KrálSubstituted forKuchtaat 60'minutes
- 15SadílekSubstituted forPavelkaat 69'minutes
- 12MasopustBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKrmencikat 60'minutes
- 7Barak
- 8PesekSubstituted forSykoraat 28'minutes
- 20VydraSubstituted forKopicat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Panák
- 9Pavelka
- 10Kuchta
- 11Krmencik
- 13Mateju
- 14Havel
- 16Mandous
- 18Sykora
- 19Kopic
- 22Soucek
- 23Nguyen
Estonia
Formation 5-3-2
- 22Igonen
- 4PaskotsiBooked at 29minsSubstituted forKirssat 87'minutes
- 2KuuskBooked at 89mins
- 16Tamm
- 18Mets
- 19SinyavskiySubstituted forOjamaaat 61'minutes
- 20Poom
- 5KreidaBooked at 44mins
- 14Vassiljev
- 15SappinenSubstituted forZenjovat 76'minutes
- 9SorgaSubstituted forAnierat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aksalu
- 3Pikk
- 6Lukka
- 7Puri
- 8Anier
- 10Zenjov
- 11Ojamaa
- 12Vallner
- 13Soomets
- 17Kirss
- 21Miller
- 23Teniste
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0.
Post update
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).
Booking
Jan Kopic (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).
Post update
Märten Kuusk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Krmencik (Czech Republic).
Post update
Joonas Tamm (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.
Booking
Märten Kuusk (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vladislav Kreida (Estonia).
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Robert Kirss replaces Maksim Paskotsi.
Post update
Jan Kopic (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Kopic with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Märten Kuusk.
Post update
Foul by Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic).