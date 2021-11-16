World Cup Qualifying - European
Czech RepCzech Republic2EstoniaEstonia0

Czech Republic v Estonia

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vaclik
  • 5Coufal
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 17Novák
  • 21KrálSubstituted forKuchtaat 60'minutes
  • 15SadílekSubstituted forPavelkaat 69'minutes
  • 12MasopustBooked at 6minsSubstituted forKrmencikat 60'minutes
  • 7Barak
  • 8PesekSubstituted forSykoraat 28'minutes
  • 20VydraSubstituted forKopicat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Panák
  • 9Pavelka
  • 10Kuchta
  • 11Krmencik
  • 13Mateju
  • 14Havel
  • 16Mandous
  • 18Sykora
  • 19Kopic
  • 22Soucek
  • 23Nguyen

Estonia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Igonen
  • 4PaskotsiBooked at 29minsSubstituted forKirssat 87'minutes
  • 2KuuskBooked at 89mins
  • 16Tamm
  • 18Mets
  • 19SinyavskiySubstituted forOjamaaat 61'minutes
  • 20Poom
  • 5KreidaBooked at 44mins
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 15SappinenSubstituted forZenjovat 76'minutes
  • 9SorgaSubstituted forAnierat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aksalu
  • 3Pikk
  • 6Lukka
  • 7Puri
  • 8Anier
  • 10Zenjov
  • 11Ojamaa
  • 12Vallner
  • 13Soomets
  • 17Kirss
  • 21Miller
  • 23Teniste
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home22
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0.

  3. Post update

    Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).

  5. Booking

    Jan Kopic (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).

  7. Post update

    Märten Kuusk (Estonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael Krmencik (Czech Republic).

  9. Post update

    Joonas Tamm (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.

  11. Booking

    Märten Kuusk (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Vladislav Kreida (Estonia).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Robert Kirss replaces Maksim Paskotsi.

  15. Post update

    Jan Kopic (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Kopic with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Märten Kuusk.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic).

