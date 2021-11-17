Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, HB Køge Women 0.
Arsenal moved to the brink of the Women's Champions League knockout stage after again overcoming Koge, despite a resilient performance by the visitors.
The Gunners put eight goals past the Danish champions in two games in seven days and need only a point from their remaining two Group C matches to progress to the quarter-finals.
Caitlin Foord opened the scoring from close range before the break.
Late goals from Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema sealed the victory.
Arsenal, who won four games in qualifying to reach the group stage of the competition, next face European champions Barcelona at Meadow Park on 9 December before traveling to Hoffenheim for their final group game.
Barca have already secured their spot in the last eight after beating the Germans 5-0 earlier on Wednesday evening.
The Catalan club are the only side to have beaten the Gunners in 17 games in all competitions so far this season.
Arsenal will have to try to advance in Europe's premier club competition without Leah Williamson, who could be out until after Christmas because of a "significant" hamstring injury suffered in Saturday's draw against Tottenham.
Against Koge, Arsenal were rarely threatened.
Still, it took an excellent save from Lydia Williams in the second half to deny Maddie Pokorny an equaliser after the Gunners only had Foord's first-half goal to show for their dominance.
And just as they did in their previous game, two goals in the final 10 minutes ensured another convincing scoreline after being made to work hard.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Williams
- 4Patten
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5BeattieSubstituted forMaanumat 62'minutes
- 15McCabeSubstituted forCatleyat 62'minutes
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 8Nobbs
- 14ParrisSubstituted forMiedemaat 62'minutes
- 19Foord
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 7Catley
- 11Miedema
- 12Maanum
- 16Maritz
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
HB Køge Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Marckese
- 44Færge
- 4Svendsen
- 8Pedersen
- 22Obaze
- 19Markvardsen
- 10PokornySubstituted forKramerat 87'minutes
- 11Jankovska
- 14SajewichSubstituted forFitzgeraldat 79'minutes
- 13Fløe
- 7Carusa
Substitutes
- 2Nielsen
- 3Nowak
- 5Romero
- 6Fitzgerald
- 9Hornemann
- 12Walter
- 15Ostenfeld
- 16Andersen
- 20Kramer
- 21Wik
- 24Adler
- 30Sørensen
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, HB Køge Women 0.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Færge.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Laura Pedersen.
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Cecilie Fløe (HB Køge Women).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 3, HB Køge Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie Catley with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, HB Køge Women. Cornelia Kramer replaces Madalyn Pokorny.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Isabella Obaze (HB Køge Women).
Post update
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Kaylan Marckese (HB Køge Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, HB Køge Women 0. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Beth Mead with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Færge.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, HB Køge Women. Kelly Fitzgerald replaces Lauren Sajewich.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Signe Markvardsen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Madalyn Pokorny (HB Køge Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.