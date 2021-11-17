Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's win against Koge was their third successive group-stage win in the Champions League

Arsenal moved to the brink of the Women's Champions League knockout stage after again overcoming a resilient Koge side.

The Gunners put eight goals past the Danish champions in two games in seven days and need only a point from their remaining two Group C matches to progress to the quarter-finals.

Caitlin Ford opened the scoring from close range before the break.

Late goals from Lia Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Medema sealed the victory.

More to follow.