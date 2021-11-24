Bayer Leverkusen triumphed 4-0 at Celtic Park in September

Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen Date: Thursday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Ange Postecoglou wants his Celtic side to use Thursday's away match with Bayer Leverkusen "to measure ourselves".

The German Europa League Group G leaders beat Celtic 4-0 in Glasgow on matchday two and lead Real Betis by three points.

Celtic are a point behind Betis, who host Ferencvaros on Thursday and visit the Scots in the final round of games.

"There are consequences to the result," said Postecoglou, whose side are on a three-match winning run.

"The level of the opposition, the consequences of the result, being away from home - it's going to be a good challenge, although you can use other adjectives to describe it.

"We want to go there and not miss the opportunity to measure ourselves. We want to be playing at this level consistently. We want to be qualifying for these tournaments and for the knockout stages and we've got to measure ourselves against the best."

Team news

Defenders Christopher Jullien and Carl Starfelt remain unavailable, as does midfielder Tom Rogic but the latter two are nearing a return. Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis' knee problem will be assessed by a specialist and he will not feature in Germany.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What did we learn about Leverkusen?

Ruthless best describes their performance in Glasgow. Gerardo Seoane's side were second best in possession and had as many shots as Celtic but, crucially, got more on target and converted four of them.

Leverkusen are the only unbeaten team in Group G and have conceded just twice in the first four rounds of fixtures.

They are fourth in the Bundesliga - a point off third - and ended a five-match domestic winless streak with Saturday's 1-0 win over Bochum.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I've always felt that the best way to measure yourself is to go out there and play your football. You can go out there and shy away from the contest and try and survive but I don't think you learn anything that way, even if you do get a result.

"It's as much finding out about ourselves and where we measure up against the very best in our competition and not leave that ground with any uncertainty about where we're at."

Match stats