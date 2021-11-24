|Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen v Celtic
|Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen Date: Thursday, 25 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT
Ange Postecoglou wants his Celtic side to use Thursday's away match with Bayer Leverkusen "to measure ourselves".
The German Europa League Group G leaders beat Celtic 4-0 in Glasgow on matchday two and lead Real Betis by three points.
Celtic are a point behind Betis, who host Ferencvaros on Thursday and visit the Scots in the final round of games.
"There are consequences to the result," said Postecoglou, whose side are on a three-match winning run.
"The level of the opposition, the consequences of the result, being away from home - it's going to be a good challenge, although you can use other adjectives to describe it.
"We want to go there and not miss the opportunity to measure ourselves. We want to be playing at this level consistently. We want to be qualifying for these tournaments and for the knockout stages and we've got to measure ourselves against the best."
Team news
Defenders Christopher Jullien and Carl Starfelt remain unavailable, as does midfielder Tom Rogic but the latter two are nearing a return. Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis' knee problem will be assessed by a specialist and he will not feature in Germany.
What did we learn about Leverkusen?
Ruthless best describes their performance in Glasgow. Gerardo Seoane's side were second best in possession and had as many shots as Celtic but, crucially, got more on target and converted four of them.
Leverkusen are the only unbeaten team in Group G and have conceded just twice in the first four rounds of fixtures.
They are fourth in the Bundesliga - a point off third - and ended a five-match domestic winless streak with Saturday's 1-0 win over Bochum.
What they said
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I've always felt that the best way to measure yourself is to go out there and play your football. You can go out there and shy away from the contest and try and survive but I don't think you learn anything that way, even if you do get a result.
"It's as much finding out about ourselves and where we measure up against the very best in our competition and not leave that ground with any uncertainty about where we're at."
Match stats
- This is only the second meeting of the sides, with the Germans winning 4-0 on matchday two of the section.
- Celtic have lost six of their seven matches in Germany in the Uefa Cup/Europa League (D1), most recently in October 2018 against RB Leipzig.
- Bayer Leverkusen have never lost a home Europa League group stage match in 14 (W11 D3) - the most of any side without losing in the competition's history.
- No team has forced more high turnovers in the Europa League this season than Celtic (47) with 10 of those ending in a shot - the most of any team.
- Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby has carried the ball up-field 575m in the Europa League this season, more than any other non-defender. No player has more assists following a ball carry than Diaby (2).