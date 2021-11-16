Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Christie Murray, Kirsty Smith and Martha Thomas are back in Scotland's squad for this month's Women's World Cup qualifiers with Ukraine and Spain.

The trio missed last month's matches with Hungary and Sweden because of injury.

The Scots, like Spain, have three wins out of three so far in Group B.

Ukraine, with one win from two, visit Hampden on 26 November then Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa takes on his native Spain in Seville on 30 November.

"I've played against Spanish teams in the Champions League (with Bordeaux)," said Martinez Losa. "I am 100% Scottish now in terms of my job and that's where I put all my effort.

"I'm sure a lot of people will want to speak about the game against Spain. For me, there's one game at the moment, which is the game against Ukraine.

"It's great to have players with experience that can make an immediate impact on the team."

Striker Thomas scored as a substitute in Scotland's opening wins against Hungary and Faroe Islands but missed the next meeting with Hungary and the friendly defeat by Sweden.

Her Manchester United team-mate Smith was in Martinez Losa's first squad but, like Birmingham City's Murray, is yet to feature for the new manager.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cummings (Charlton), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United)