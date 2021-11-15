Last updated on .From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate became the first manager to guide England to a major final since 1966 in the Euros earlier this year

England defender Tyrone Mings says Gareth Southgate gives his players 'special belief' after the Three Lions secured their 2022 World Cup place with a 10-0 demolition of San Marino.

Southgate is in talks with the FA about extending his contract, which expires after the Qatar World Cup, and Mings hopes the England boss agrees a deal.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I would welcome that every day of the week.

"The opportunities he gives you and the belief he gives you is very special."

England were unbeaten in qualifying, finishing six points ahead of play-off bound Poland, with eight wins from 10 matches.

Southgate has previously led the side to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, after succeeding Sam Allardyce in 2016.

"What he has created in this England set up is very special", added Mings. "He has been a fantastic manager for me and a fantastic manager for England.

"I don't need to speak too much about him because his record speaks for itself at tournaments. I would love to see him carry on as manager."

'It's the competition that pushes us on'

England's thrashing of San Marino, which saw Harry Kane score four first-half goals to move joint third in the scoring charts with Gary Lineker on 48, included debuts for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23, and Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher, 21.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 21, was also handed his first senior start, as Southgate fielded a youthful side, which included his Gunners team-mate Bukayo Saka and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Mings, who scored his first England goal on Monday night on his 16th England appearance, said: "We were speaking about competition for places the other day. It is not an elephant in the room, it is something we thrive on and that pushes us.

"It speaks volumes for the depths of the squad. There is a lot of football to be played between now and the World Cup.

"We take immense pride in the way we have qualified. We did it with great humility and great respect as well. We have qualified for the greatest show on earth, so another challenge is around the corner."

A big win after a big year