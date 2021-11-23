Boreham Wood v Notts County

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Ashby-Hammond
- 5Evans
- 6Stephens
- 4Ricketts
- 17Mendy
- 12Fyfield
- 19Smith
- 8Mafuta
- 11Raymond
- 9Boden
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 13Green
- 14Clifton
- 15Lewis
- 18Smith
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 24Lacey
- 18Palmer
- 3Taylor
- 2Brindley
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 10Roberts
- 17Vincent
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 14Francis
- 19Sam
- 23Chicksen
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match report to follow.