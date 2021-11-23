National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ashby-Hammond
  • 5Evans
  • 6Stephens
  • 4Ricketts
  • 17Mendy
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Smith
  • 8Mafuta
  • 11Raymond
  • 9Boden
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 13Green
  • 14Clifton
  • 15Lewis
  • 18Smith

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 24Lacey
  • 18Palmer
  • 3Taylor
  • 2Brindley
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 10Roberts
  • 17Vincent
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 14Francis
  • 19Sam
  • 23Chicksen
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield16105133132035
2Boreham Wood16104225121334
3Grimsby16102429151432
4Bromley1594230161431
5Halifax1593324121230
6Notts County168442619728
7Dag & Red1682633211226
8Solihull Moors167542020026
9Wrexham1566329171224
10Stockport157351919024
11Altrincham157262822623
12Woking157082622421
13Yeovil146351413121
14Eastleigh156362021-121
15Barnet165471929-1019
16Torquay155372226-418
17Wealdstone154651319-618
18Weymouth164391832-1415
19Maidenhead United154291830-1214
20Southend1532101124-1311
21Aldershot1531111630-1410
22King's Lynn1522111531-168
23Dover1503121136-25-9
View full National League table

