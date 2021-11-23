League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0BarrowBarrow0

Forest Green Rovers v Barrow

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 10Aitchison
  • 18Young
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

Barrow

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Farman
  • 14Jones
  • 5Platt
  • 18Grayson
  • 24Hutton
  • 28Banks
  • 15Gotts
  • 3Brough
  • 12Gordon
  • 11Kay
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 8Jones
  • 13White
  • 21Lillis
  • 25Arthur
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green17105230141635
2Exeter1889129171233
3Port Vale1886430191130
4Swindon178632416830
5Northampton188552214829
6Sutton United189272622429
7Leyton Orient18610231151628
8Harrogate187653023727
9Newport187652821727
10Rochdale186752221125
11Bradford185942320324
12Tranmere186661313024
13Hartlepool187381925-624
14Bristol Rovers186572126-523
15Walsall185762022-222
16Salford185671918121
17Crawley176381825-721
18Barrow184862021-120
19Mansfield185581923-420
20Colchester174671220-818
21Stevenage184591329-1617
22Oldham1844101526-1116
23Carlisle182881226-1414
24Scunthorpe182791333-2013
