League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Barrow

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 8Adams
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 10Aitchison
  • 18Young
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

Barrow

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Farman
  • 14Jones
  • 5Platt
  • 18Grayson
  • 2Brown
  • 28Banks
  • 15Gotts
  • 3Brough
  • 12Gordon
  • 10Zanzala
  • 11Kay

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 8Jones
  • 13White
  • 21Lillis
  • 24Hutton
  • 25Arthur
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16104230141634
2Exeter1788129171232
3Port Vale1785430191129
4Swindon168532416829
5Northampton178452214828
6Leyton Orient1769231151627
7Harrogate177553023726
8Newport177552821726
9Sutton United178272522326
10Bradford175842320323
11Tranmere176561313023
12Hartlepool177281925-623
13Rochdale175752121022
14Bristol Rovers176472126-522
15Walsall175662022-221
16Salford175571918120
17Mansfield175571922-320
18Crawley166281825-720
19Barrow174762021-119
20Colchester164571220-817
21Stevenage174581328-1517
22Oldham1743101526-1115
23Carlisle172781226-1413
24Scunthorpe172691333-2012
View full League Two table

