League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green16104230141634
2Exeter1788129171232
3Port Vale1785430191129
4Swindon168532416829
5Northampton178452214828
6Leyton Orient1769231151627
7Harrogate177553023726
8Newport177552821726
9Sutton United178272522326
10Bradford175842320323
11Tranmere176561313023
12Hartlepool177281925-623
13Rochdale175752121022
14Bristol Rovers176472126-522
15Walsall175662022-221
16Salford175571918120
17Mansfield175571922-320
18Crawley166281825-720
19Barrow174762021-119
20Colchester164571220-817
21Stevenage174581328-1517
22Oldham1743101526-1115
23Carlisle172781226-1413
24Scunthorpe172691333-2012
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC