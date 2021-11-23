Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Blackpool 0-0 West Brom: Third-placed Baggies go three games without win

Cedric Kipre
West Bromwich Albion have failed to win any of their past six away games

Stuttering West Brom had to settle for a point at Blackpool as both sides lacked a cutting edge at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts had the better opportunities in the first half but were indebted to a superb double stop from England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone just before the break as he parried Gary Madine's volley before clawing out Keshi Anderson's header on the rebound.

Substitutes Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill both had chances for the Baggies after coming on.

Home goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw showed great reflexes to deny Matt Clarke a late winner as Albion's winless run stretched to three.

The Baggies have now failed to record victory in their past six away matches and are seven points behind third-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more than the Cherries.

Boss Valerien Ismael will feel his side did enough to take all three points on a night when they attempted 25 shots but, tellingly, home keeper Grimshaw was only called into action three times.

Counterpart Johnstone was also under-employed for much of the match but showed his England credentials with his wonderful double-save from Madine and Anderson.

West Brom will look to get back to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Neil Critchley's men travel to Birmingham.

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 3Husband
  • 5James
  • 11BowlerSubstituted forDaleat 66'minutes
  • 8WintleBooked at 51mins
  • 12Dougall
  • 10AndersonBooked at 58mins
  • 14Madine
  • 19LaverySubstituted forHamiltonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Connolly
  • 7Dale
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23Grétarsson
  • 35Sterling

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21KipréBooked at 45mins
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 14Molumby
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forRobinsonat 60'minutes
  • 18GrantBooked at 88mins
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forHugillat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Robinson
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
11,517

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson with a cross.

  5. Booking

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Owen Dale (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Clarke.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

  14. Post update

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Blackpool).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

  17. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  20. Post update

    Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:23

    Albion to make the play offs at best… then lose them then free fall having lost their half decent players…league one soon

  • Comment posted by terry phillips, today at 22:22

    Slightly better performance but still no finish in the final third fair play to Blackpool baggies could not break them down Blackpool could have won it in the first half away fans chanting sack the board sums it up should be interesting Friday against Forrest

  • Comment posted by Marko, today at 22:12

    Blackpool were a tough opposition, showing a great deal of energy and ability to hold us to a draw. However, our Val-ball system failed again to deliver a quality performance. I fear that even if we get a top striker in, they will be ruined by Val-ball.

  • Comment posted by Flip, today at 22:09

    Sorry Val but your type of football is awful to watch.

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 22:08

    Not the first time this season we have had over 20 attempts with sub 5 on target. It’s costing us dear, but I can’t see Salah arriving in January.

  • Comment posted by Dave Starbucks , today at 22:08

    Imagine having to pay to watch that. Looks like the Olbion have lost their boing. 😂😂

  • Comment posted by itsrob, today at 22:04

    The signs are all there and what West Brom fans suspect is happening. We are in decline and cam only see a long spell of in the lower leagues. All down to lack of investment and poor leadership

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 21:57

    Val hasn't a clue players not playing about time the club got rid and a new man in what about DanielFarke as manager better football than Val's rubbish

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 21:55

    Great result for us at the Cottage!!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 21:55

    24 shots 3 on target sums it up really. We are desperately lacking up front, something we all knew b4 the season started, everyone but the manager that is !!! We'll be lucky to stay in the top 6 .

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1996427161133
4Coventry199552521432
5Stoke189452419531
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Blackpool197662021-127
10Millwall186841818026
11Luton196762624225
12Nottm Forest196672423124
13Swansea186662123-224
14Preston196672125-424
15Middlesbrough196582122-123
16Sheff Utd196582326-323
17Birmingham196581821-323
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading1972102330-717
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

