West Bromwich Albion have failed to win any of their past six away games

Stuttering West Brom had to settle for a point at Blackpool as both sides lacked a cutting edge at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts had the better opportunities in the first half but were indebted to a superb double stop from England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone just before the break as he parried Gary Madine's volley before clawing out Keshi Anderson's header on the rebound.

Substitutes Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill both had chances for the Baggies after coming on.

Home goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw showed great reflexes to deny Matt Clarke a late winner as Albion's winless run stretched to three.

The Baggies have now failed to record victory in their past six away matches and are seven points behind third-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more than the Cherries.

Boss Valerien Ismael will feel his side did enough to take all three points on a night when they attempted 25 shots but, tellingly, home keeper Grimshaw was only called into action three times.

Counterpart Johnstone was also under-employed for much of the match but showed his England credentials with his wonderful double-save from Madine and Anderson.

West Brom will look to get back to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Neil Critchley's men travel to Birmingham.