Match ends, Blackpool 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Stuttering West Brom had to settle for a point at Blackpool as both sides lacked a cutting edge at Bloomfield Road.
The hosts had the better opportunities in the first half but were indebted to a superb double stop from England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone just before the break as he parried Gary Madine's volley before clawing out Keshi Anderson's header on the rebound.
Substitutes Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill both had chances for the Baggies after coming on.
Home goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw showed great reflexes to deny Matt Clarke a late winner as Albion's winless run stretched to three.
The Baggies have now failed to record victory in their past six away matches and are seven points behind third-placed Bournemouth, having played a game more than the Cherries.
Boss Valerien Ismael will feel his side did enough to take all three points on a night when they attempted 25 shots but, tellingly, home keeper Grimshaw was only called into action three times.
Counterpart Johnstone was also under-employed for much of the match but showed his England credentials with his wonderful double-save from Madine and Anderson.
West Brom will look to get back to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Neil Critchley's men travel to Birmingham.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 4Lawrence-Gabriel
- 21Ekpiteta
- 3Husband
- 5James
- 11BowlerSubstituted forDaleat 66'minutes
- 8WintleBooked at 51mins
- 12Dougall
- 10AndersonBooked at 58mins
- 14Madine
- 19LaverySubstituted forHamiltonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Connolly
- 7Dale
- 9Yates
- 13Moore
- 22Hamilton
- 23Grétarsson
- 35Sterling
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Johnstone
- 21KipréBooked at 45mins
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 14Molumby
- 27Mowatt
- 3Townsend
- 11DianganaSubstituted forRobinsonat 60'minutes
- 18GrantBooked at 88mins
- 10PhillipsSubstituted forHugillat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Ajayi
- 7Robinson
- 17Hugill
- 20Reach
- 25Button
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 41Fellows
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 11,517
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson with a cross.
Booking
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Owen Dale (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Clarke.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
Post update
Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Blackpool).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Townsend.
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).
Post update
Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Comments
