Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1PrestonPreston North End2

Middlesbrough 1-2 Preston: North End strike twice to deny Chris Wilder first win

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments1

Ched Evans (left) wheels away after scoring for Preston
Ched Evans (left) brought Preston back into it before Emil Riis grabbed the winner

Preston North End came from behind to shock Middlesbrough with a smash-and-grab performance at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Ched Evans' header from a corner levelled it in the 77th minute after Paddy McNair had opened the scoring for Boro in the first half.

Emil Riis Jakobsen smashed home the winner minutes later after Sol Bamba failed to clear the ball.

Boro had no response as Chris Wilder's wait for his first win continued.

The new manager watched his side dominate but fail to get over the line in a 1-1 draw with Millwall in his first game in charge last Saturday, and it was a similar story again against the Lilywhites.

Boro were unable to increase their lead with Lee Peltier going closest after the restart, seeing his powerful shot tipped onto the crossbar by Daniel Iverson.

Preston scored from their two shots on target, ending a run of two consecutive defeats as Frankie McAvoy's side leapfrogged Middlesbrough into 14th in the Championship table.

The hosts dropped to 15th and have now gone five matches without a win.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Daniels
  • 17McNair
  • 22Bamba
  • 14PeltierSubstituted forIkpeazuat 84'minutes
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 7Tavernier
  • 16Howson
  • 27Bola
  • 11Sporar
  • 18WatmoreSubstituted forHernándezat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dijksteel
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Hernández
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 32Stojanovic
  • 37Coburn

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forSinclairat 72'minutes
  • 13McCannSubstituted forJohnsonat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Whiteman
  • 32EarlBooked at 85mins
  • 8BrowneBooked at 63mins
  • 24MaguireSubstituted forEvansat 53'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 19Riis Jakobsen

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 6Lindsay
  • 9Evans
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Ledson
  • 28Hudson
  • 31Sinclair
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
18,013

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marc Bola.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  6. Post update

    Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Booking

    Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

  9. Post update

    Scott Sinclair (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).

  12. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.

  15. Booking

    Joshua Earl (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).

  18. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Sinclair (Preston North End).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Lee Peltier.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by Malcolm, today at 22:20

    what tactics was wilder thinking !! needs to shape up or he'll be gone by christmas

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1996427161133
4Coventry199552521432
5Stoke189452419531
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Blackpool197662021-127
10Millwall186841818026
11Luton196762624225
12Nottm Forest196672423124
13Swansea186662123-224
14Preston196672125-424
15Middlesbrough196582122-123
16Sheff Utd196582326-323
17Birmingham196581821-323
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading1972102330-717
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport