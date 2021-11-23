Last updated on .From the section Championship

Ched Evans (left) brought Preston back into it before Emil Riis grabbed the winner

Preston North End came from behind to shock Middlesbrough with a smash-and-grab performance at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Ched Evans' header from a corner levelled it in the 77th minute after Paddy McNair had opened the scoring for Boro in the first half.

Emil Riis Jakobsen smashed home the winner minutes later after Sol Bamba failed to clear the ball.

Boro had no response as Chris Wilder's wait for his first win continued.

The new manager watched his side dominate but fail to get over the line in a 1-1 draw with Millwall in his first game in charge last Saturday, and it was a similar story again against the Lilywhites.

Boro were unable to increase their lead with Lee Peltier going closest after the restart, seeing his powerful shot tipped onto the crossbar by Daniel Iverson.

Preston scored from their two shots on target, ending a run of two consecutive defeats as Frankie McAvoy's side leapfrogged Middlesbrough into 14th in the Championship table.

The hosts dropped to 15th and have now gone five matches without a win.