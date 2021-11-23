Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 2.
Preston North End came from behind to shock Middlesbrough with a smash-and-grab performance at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
Ched Evans' header from a corner levelled it in the 77th minute after Paddy McNair had opened the scoring for Boro in the first half.
Emil Riis Jakobsen smashed home the winner minutes later after Sol Bamba failed to clear the ball.
Boro had no response as Chris Wilder's wait for his first win continued.
The new manager watched his side dominate but fail to get over the line in a 1-1 draw with Millwall in his first game in charge last Saturday, and it was a similar story again against the Lilywhites.
Boro were unable to increase their lead with Lee Peltier going closest after the restart, seeing his powerful shot tipped onto the crossbar by Daniel Iverson.
Preston scored from their two shots on target, ending a run of two consecutive defeats as Frankie McAvoy's side leapfrogged Middlesbrough into 14th in the Championship table.
The hosts dropped to 15th and have now gone five matches without a win.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Daniels
- 17McNair
- 22Bamba
- 14PeltierSubstituted forIkpeazuat 84'minutes
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 7Tavernier
- 16Howson
- 27Bola
- 11Sporar
- 18WatmoreSubstituted forHernándezat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dijksteel
- 3Taylor
- 8Hernández
- 9Ikpeazu
- 23Léa Siliki
- 32Stojanovic
- 37Coburn
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 5Bauer
- 16Hughes
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forSinclairat 72'minutes
- 13McCannSubstituted forJohnsonat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Whiteman
- 32EarlBooked at 85mins
- 8BrowneBooked at 63mins
- 24MaguireSubstituted forEvansat 53'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 19Riis Jakobsen
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 6Lindsay
- 9Evans
- 11Johnson
- 18Ledson
- 28Hudson
- 31Sinclair
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 18,013
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Preston North End 2.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marc Bola.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Scott Sinclair (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).
Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
Joshua Earl (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Preston North End).
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Lee Peltier.
