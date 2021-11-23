Championship
ReadingReading0Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Reading 0-1 Sheffield United: Blades' John Fleck given oxygen after collapse off the ball

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments43

John Fleck
John Fleck was given oxygen on the pitch before he was carried off

Jayden Bogle's strike gave Sheffield United a narrow win at Reading in a match overshadowed by Blades midfielder John Fleck's collapse.

The Scotland international required medical attention after collapsing off the ball midway through the second half.

Fleck was helped back to his feet and given oxygen by medical staff before being stretchered off.

Defender Bogle's volley just before the hour helped the visitors to their first win in four matches.

After the match Sheffield United tweetedexternal-link that Fleck was "conscious when he left the stadium via the ambulance gate".

The 30-year-old collapsed off the ball just after the hour mark and play was stopped for 10 minutes.

Earlier Bogle had put the visitors deservedly in front, stabbing in David McGoldrick's deep cross.

United had also gone close to an opener in the first half when Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White struck the crossbar from a direct free-kick.

Reading offered little after going behind as the visitors held on to all three points.

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17Yiadom
  • 6Moore
  • 24Dann
  • 21BabaSubstituted forHalilovicat 90+4'minutes
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 19Dele-BashiruSubstituted forCarrollat 60'minutes
  • 14EjariaSubstituted forHolmesat 90+8'minutes
  • 10Swift
  • 28Laurent
  • 47Puscas

Substitutes

  • 3Holmes
  • 7Halilovic
  • 9Carroll
  • 16Tetek
  • 30Azeez
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 48Ashcroft

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 72'minutes
  • 3Stevens
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 90mins
  • 17McGoldrickSubstituted forOsbornat 90+9'minutes
  • 7BrewsterBooked at 77minsSubstituted forSharpat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 14Burke
  • 15Freeman
  • 21Verrips
  • 23Osborn
  • 24Hourihane
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 0, Sheffield United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 0, Sheffield United 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).

  4. Post update

    Danny Drinkwater (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Reading. John Swift tries a through ball, but Liam Moore is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces David McGoldrick.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Danny Drinkwater tries a through ball, but Liam Moore is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Thomas Holmes replaces Ovie Ejaria.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Andy Carroll (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Puscas (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Swift with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Alen Halilovic replaces Baba Rahman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (Reading) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Baba Rahman with a cross.

  16. Booking

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United).

  18. Post update

    Josh Laurent (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Billy Sharp.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by WhoCanTell, today at 23:15

    I'm not a fan of SUFC but I wish John Fleck a full and speedy recovery.

  • Comment posted by 1plus1 is 2, today at 23:15

    Hopefully Fleck will be ok , there are quite a few things that could`ve caused this, lets hope its nothing serious and he`s back playing in no time.

  • Comment posted by Redun, today at 23:11

    Football and rivalry doesn't matter when incidents like this happen. Hoping for a speedy and full recovery, best wishes John Fleck, from a Forest fan

  • Comment posted by Scamp, today at 23:07

    Quite a few players are having problems on the field in the last year or so..... Wonder why?

    Always like Fleck as a player, wishing a speedy recovery!!!

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 23:05

    All thoughts and best wishes to John Fleck from a Leeds United supporter.

  • Comment posted by stevieblue1957, today at 23:05

    Good away win for Sheffield that propels him to the dizzy Heights of 16th place in the table.

    Wishing John Fleck a speedy recovery.

  • Comment posted by Oli, today at 23:04

    Best wishes Flecky, come back strong mate. We're all proud of what you give to the Club. Come on u blades!

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 22:58

    Best wishes to John Fleck from a Wednesday fan.
    Hope he makes a full recovery!

  • Comment posted by Fabby, today at 22:57

    And for some reason, Fifa think we should be playing more football.

    I think if this past couple of years has told us anything, it's that football players need more rest.

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 23:09

      hector300 replied:
      Totally agree. They are humans not robots. Klopp goes on about it all the time. Tired players get injured. Too much football on TV and much of it is stale and boring. Hope John Fleck makes a full recovery and wish him all the best.

  • Comment posted by Altheman, today at 22:55

    I sincerely hope that John Fleck is okay and makes a full recovery. Best wishes John from a Burnley fan, it was so sad to see.

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:50

    I hope John fleck recovers well,why on earth are a lot of healthy footballers collapsing,aguero,bowman and now John fleck ?

    • Reply posted by Peetah, today at 23:00

      Peetah replied:
      they are playing too much football apparently. You missed out Ericsson, Coman, and many more.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:50

    Imagine being such a **** that you'd downvote people wishing John Fleck a speedy recovery.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:43

    Waylon wasn’t in attendance at the Vanarama rent a car stadium tonight but had money on the Blades.
    Reading could be 22nd tomorrow.
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Roy higginson, today at 22:42

    Hope he gets well soon ...LFC fans

    • Reply posted by Wirral Fire, today at 23:07

      Wirral Fire replied:
      I’d second this sentiment, as I’m sure would all Liverpool fans.

  • Comment posted by Redsunset527, today at 22:41

    Get well soon John fleck. Wishing you a speedy recovery!!

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:49

      Y0U replied:
      Imagine being such a **** that you'd downvote someone's well wishes.

  • Comment posted by Bloodknock, today at 22:38

    Best wishes to Flecky, he`s a tough lad, as soon as i saw him down, there had to be something badly wrong.... left me with an awful stunned feeling as he was laid out. He`s a top bloke, be well soon John

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 22:37

    Wishing John Fleck a speedy recovery. Happened right in front of me and it looked really scary. It look like he had a fit.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:35

    Hope John Fleck is ok .

  • Comment posted by georgewhit, today at 22:34

    Best wishes and love to John Fleck and his family from a Sunderland fan.

  • Comment posted by zx4ever, today at 22:24

    Six league wins in a row now for Sheffield United away at Reading, and nine wins and a draw from the last ten league matches between the two sides. Can we play Reading every week?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1996427161133
4Coventry199552521432
5Stoke189452419531
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Blackpool197662021-127
10Millwall186841818026
11Luton196762624225
12Nottm Forest196672423124
13Swansea186662123-224
14Preston196672125-424
15Middlesbrough196582122-123
16Sheff Utd196582326-323
17Birmingham196581821-323
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading1972102330-717
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

