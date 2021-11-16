The FA Cup - Replay
WycombeWycombe Wanderers0HartlepoolHartlepool United1

Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United: Mark Cullen goal sends League Two side through

FA Cup

Wycombe were made to pay for a host of missed chances as Mark Cullen's first-half strike was enough to send League Two side Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup.

Cullen had opened the scoring in the original tie and repeated the feat midway through the first half, curling the ball past David Stockdale from inside the area.

Wycombe should have been level early in the second half but Adebayo Akinfenwa could only head over after Sam Vokes' header bounced off a post.

Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip then had to keep out a Joe Jacobson free-kick as the chances began to mount.

Vokes headed over the crossbar and minutes later saw a fierce shot from range cannon off the base of a post.

Mark Cullen
Cullen's strike set up a second-round tie against Lincoln

The best chance for Wycombe came in stoppage time, with David Wheeler's piledriver bouncing off a post and ricocheting away - and despite keeper Stockdale coming up for the resulting corner, they could not find a late equaliser.

Hartlepool will be away to Lincoln City in the second round.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth:

"We've had chances and really there's little threat from them, just two shots that were worrying and one of them went in.

"That's the game sometimes. The only thing we can do now is focus on Bolton on Sunday.

"At some stage somebody is going to take a beating off us, these chances are going to go in. These opportunities that are coming will get scored.

"I'm gutted for the boys, they're an unbelievable bunch and I have total belief in them."

Hartlepool caretaker boss Antony Sweeney:

"This is a really difficult place to come. We always knew we would have to ride our luck a lot, probably a bit too much for our liking.

"We would have liked a bit more in possession, but we can't match what Wycombe do.

"We don't have the players, we haven't got the height and physicality, so we needed to match what they were going to bring in certain aspects and then try and play a game of cup football.

"Mark Cullen is in good form. He's had to be patient, he's been banging the door down for a chance and he's been absolutely fantastic."

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2GrimmerSubstituted forMcCarthyat 86'minutes
  • 5StewartBooked at 84mins
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 67mins
  • 17Horgan
  • 28ScowenSubstituted forWheelerat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Thompson
  • 23Obita
  • 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forMehmetiat 78'minutes
  • 9Vokes
  • 18Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 19Mehmeti
  • 26McCarthy
  • 31Przybek
  • 33Pendlebury
  • 38Forino Joseph
  • 39Parsons

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16Byrne
  • 4LiddleBooked at 55mins
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6SheltonSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
  • 8FeatherstoneBooked at 90mins
  • 28DalySubstituted forCrawfordat 87'minutes
  • 10MolyneuxSubstituted forFondop-Talomat 90+6'minutes
  • 9CullenSubstituted forGreyat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Odusina
  • 12Grey
  • 18Smith
  • 20Ogle
  • 22Crawford
  • 24Olomola
  • 27Hendrie
  • 35Mitchell
  • 36Fondop-Talom
Referee:
Christopher Pollard
Attendance:
1,582

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Hartlepool United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Hartlepool United 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mike Fondop-Talom replaces Luke Molyneux.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by David Ferguson.

  5. Post update

    David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.

  6. Booking

    David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers).

  8. Post update

    Martin Smith (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Booking

    Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Crawford.

  14. Post update

    Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Grey (Hartlepool United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Martin Smith replaces Mark Shelton.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Tom Crawford replaces Matty Daly.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jason McCarthy replaces Jack Grimmer.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Booking

    Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

