Match ends, Stevenage 2, MK Dons 1.
Stevenage scored a late penalty in extra time to see off nine-man MK Dons and reach the FA Cup second round.
Luke Norris converted from the spot in the 121st minute for the League Two hosts after Jamie Reid had levelled in normal time at the Lamex.
Harry Darling opened the scoring for MK Dons but the League One outfit then had Josh Martin sent off before the break.
Darling was then shown a second yellow card himself when giving away the penalty that sent the hosts through.
Stevenage, who parted company with manager Alex Revell on Monday, will visit Yeovil Town in the next round.
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 41SmithBooked at 120mins
- 2Wildin
- 5CuthbertSubstituted forVancootenat 105'minutes
- 6Prosser
- 3Coker
- 14LinesSubstituted forMelbourneat 61'minutes
- 4Reeves
- 8TaylorBooked at 51minsSubstituted forOsborneat 114'minutes
- 12Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forNorrisat 82'minutes
- 20Reid
- 7List
Substitutes
- 1Anang
- 9Norris
- 11Osborne
- 15Vancooten
- 22Melbourne
- 23Smith
- 24Marshall
- 25Townsend-West
- 27Barry
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fisher
- 5O'Hora
- 6DarlingBooked at 119mins
- 15BaldwinBooked at 117mins
- 2WatsonSubstituted forParrottat 45'minutes
- 17RobsonBooked at 11minsSubstituted forKasumuat 67'minutesBooked at 112mins
- 16McEachranSubstituted forTwineat 79'minutes
- 21HarvieBooked at 75mins
- 18BoatengBooked at 34mins
- 10EisaSubstituted forWattersat 78'minutes
- 14MartinBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 3Lewington
- 8Kasumu
- 9Twine
- 20Parrott
- 23Ravizzoli
- 25Ilunga
- 36Watters
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 1,876
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Stevenage 2, MK Dons 1.
Post update
Foul by Jake Reeves (Stevenage).
Post update
Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Adam Smith (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Stevenage 2, MK Dons 1. Luke Norris (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Harry Darling (MK Dons).
Post update
Penalty Stevenage. Elliott List draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Harry Darling (MK Dons) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Luke Prosser (Stevenage).
Post update
Hiram Boateng (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Elliot Osborne (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Elliot Osborne replaces Jake Taylor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
David Kasumu (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by David Kasumu (MK Dons).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.