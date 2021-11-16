Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Stevenage scored a late penalty in extra time to see off nine-man MK Dons and reach the FA Cup second round.

Luke Norris converted from the spot in the 121st minute for the League Two hosts after Jamie Reid had levelled in normal time at the Lamex.

Harry Darling opened the scoring for MK Dons but the League One outfit then had Josh Martin sent off before the break.

Darling was then shown a second yellow card himself when giving away the penalty that sent the hosts through.

Stevenage, who parted company with manager Alex Revell on Monday, will visit Yeovil Town in the next round.