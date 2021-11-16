The FA Cup - Replay
StevenageStevenage2MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons1

Stevenage 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons (aet): Luke Norris scores late winner

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Stevenage scored a late penalty in extra time to see off nine-man MK Dons and reach the FA Cup second round.

Luke Norris converted from the spot in the 121st minute for the League Two hosts after Jamie Reid had levelled in normal time at the Lamex.

Harry Darling opened the scoring for MK Dons but the League One outfit then had Josh Martin sent off before the break.

Darling was then shown a second yellow card himself when giving away the penalty that sent the hosts through.

Luke Norris scored the winner for Stevenage from the penalty spot
Stevenage, who parted company with manager Alex Revell on Monday, will visit Yeovil Town in the next round.

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 41SmithBooked at 120mins
  • 2Wildin
  • 5CuthbertSubstituted forVancootenat 105'minutes
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 14LinesSubstituted forMelbourneat 61'minutes
  • 4Reeves
  • 8TaylorBooked at 51minsSubstituted forOsborneat 114'minutes
  • 12Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forNorrisat 82'minutes
  • 20Reid
  • 7List

Substitutes

  • 1Anang
  • 9Norris
  • 11Osborne
  • 15Vancooten
  • 22Melbourne
  • 23Smith
  • 24Marshall
  • 25Townsend-West
  • 27Barry

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fisher
  • 5O'Hora
  • 6DarlingBooked at 119mins
  • 15BaldwinBooked at 117mins
  • 2WatsonSubstituted forParrottat 45'minutes
  • 17RobsonBooked at 11minsSubstituted forKasumuat 67'minutesBooked at 112mins
  • 16McEachranSubstituted forTwineat 79'minutes
  • 21HarvieBooked at 75mins
  • 18BoatengBooked at 34mins
  • 10EisaSubstituted forWattersat 78'minutes
  • 14MartinBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 3Lewington
  • 8Kasumu
  • 9Twine
  • 20Parrott
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 25Ilunga
  • 36Watters
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
1,876

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stevenage 2, MK Dons 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Stevenage 2, MK Dons 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jake Reeves (Stevenage).

  4. Post update

    Scott Twine (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Adam Smith (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Stevenage 2, MK Dons 1. Luke Norris (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Harry Darling (MK Dons).

  8. Post update

    Penalty Stevenage. Elliott List draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Harry Darling (MK Dons) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Booking

    Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Prosser (Stevenage).

  13. Post update

    Hiram Boateng (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elliot Osborne (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Stevenage. Elliot Osborne replaces Jake Taylor.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Troy Parrott (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  17. Booking

    David Kasumu (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Elliott List (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by David Kasumu (MK Dons).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luther Wildin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

