Wigan Athletic required extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round replay at Damson Park.
Adam Rooney put the National League side ahead from the penalty spot shortly after half-time, but the League One Latics levelled through Jason Kerr before Callum Lang struck the winner after 104 minutes.
Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winners, will face Colchester United in the second round on Sunday, 5 December.
Having forced a goalless draw in the North West 10 days earlier, Neal Ardley's hosts successfully frustrated a side 54 places above them in the football pyramid for large parts of the replay.
In a first half of few clear-cut chances, Moors captain Kyle Storer went closest to breaking the deadlock with a first-time hit that rose narrowly over the bar.
Neither Max Power nor Tom Pearce were able to test home goalkeeper Ryan Boot with favourably positioned free-kicks as Wigan struggled to create openings - however the hosts' penalty, awarded for a foul by Kerr on Lois Maynard, forced Leam Richardson's men into action.
The visitors were fortunate to see Harry Boyes shoot wide just before the hour mark, before Kerr managed to get a boot to Gwion Edwards' shot to level the tie.
The Latics dominated in extra time, Lang's header from Tom Pearce's excellent free-kick shortly before the half-time interval proving decisive - despite Jimmy Ball's two excellent opportunities to force penalties in the final moments.
Wigan manager Leam Richardson: "The main thing is to qualify and be in the hat for Colchester away, but I thought credit goes to Solihull.
"They challenged us over the two games and we had to find a way. Sometimes you have to do that in the FA Cup, and although I thought the first goal is possibly a mistake by the officials, thankfully it didn't affect the outcome."
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Boot
- 25MaynardBooked at 74mins
- 5Howe
- 18Ball
- 11BarnettSubstituted forHudlinat 98'minutes
- 8Maycock
- 4StorerBooked at 90mins
- 14BoyesBooked at 60mins
- 9RooneyBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDonawaat 73'minutes
- 24NewtonSubstituted forDallasat 72'minutes
- 7SbarraSubstituted forOsborneat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Osborne
- 17Donawa
- 19Dallas
- 21Allsopp
- 27Hudlin
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jones
- 27Darikwa
- 15Kerr
- 2Watts
- 3PearceBooked at 90minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 115'minutes
- 20BaylissSubstituted forSmithat 96'minutes
- 8Power
- 11MasseySubstituted forWhatmoughat 110'minutes
- 19LangBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSzeat 110'minutesBooked at 111mins
- 7Edwards
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 5Whatmough
- 12Amos
- 32Long
- 34Robinson
- 36Smith
- 38McHugh
- 42Adeeko
- 43Sze
- 45Baningime
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 3,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away19
Second Half Extra Time ends, Solihull Moors 1, Wigan Athletic 2.
Attempt saved. Kyle Hudlin (Solihull Moors) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Howe with a headed pass.
Foul by Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic).
Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Hudlin with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Jamie Jones.
Attempt saved. Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Charlie Wyke.
Foul by Chris Sze (Wigan Athletic).
Lois Maynard (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Callum Maycock (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Dallas.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Tendayi Darikwa tries a through ball, but Chris Sze is caught offside.
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Luke Robinson replaces Tom Pearce.
Foul by Chris Sze (Wigan Athletic).
Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic).
Lois Maynard (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Scott Smith (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.