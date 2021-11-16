The FA Cup - Replay
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors1WiganWigan Athletic2

Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan Athletic: League One Latics need extra time to beat National League side

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Wigan Athletic required extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round replay at Damson Park.

Adam Rooney put the National League side ahead from the penalty spot shortly after half-time, but the League One Latics levelled through Jason Kerr before Callum Lang struck the winner after 104 minutes.

Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winners, will face Colchester United in the second round on Sunday, 5 December.

Having forced a goalless draw in the North West 10 days earlier, Neal Ardley's hosts successfully frustrated a side 54 places above them in the football pyramid for large parts of the replay.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, Moors captain Kyle Storer went closest to breaking the deadlock with a first-time hit that rose narrowly over the bar.

Neither Max Power nor Tom Pearce were able to test home goalkeeper Ryan Boot with favourably positioned free-kicks as Wigan struggled to create openings - however the hosts' penalty, awarded for a foul by Kerr on Lois Maynard, forced Leam Richardson's men into action.

The visitors were fortunate to see Harry Boyes shoot wide just before the hour mark, before Kerr managed to get a boot to Gwion Edwards' shot to level the tie.

The Latics dominated in extra time, Lang's header from Tom Pearce's excellent free-kick shortly before the half-time interval proving decisive - despite Jimmy Ball's two excellent opportunities to force penalties in the final moments.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson: "The main thing is to qualify and be in the hat for Colchester away, but I thought credit goes to Solihull.

"They challenged us over the two games and we had to find a way. Sometimes you have to do that in the FA Cup, and although I thought the first goal is possibly a mistake by the officials, thankfully it didn't affect the outcome."

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Boot
  • 25MaynardBooked at 74mins
  • 5Howe
  • 18Ball
  • 11BarnettSubstituted forHudlinat 98'minutes
  • 8Maycock
  • 4StorerBooked at 90mins
  • 14BoyesBooked at 60mins
  • 9RooneyBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDonawaat 73'minutes
  • 24NewtonSubstituted forDallasat 72'minutes
  • 7SbarraSubstituted forOsborneat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Osborne
  • 17Donawa
  • 19Dallas
  • 21Allsopp
  • 27Hudlin

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jones
  • 27Darikwa
  • 15Kerr
  • 2Watts
  • 3PearceBooked at 90minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 115'minutes
  • 20BaylissSubstituted forSmithat 96'minutes
  • 8Power
  • 11MasseySubstituted forWhatmoughat 110'minutes
  • 19LangBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSzeat 110'minutesBooked at 111mins
  • 7Edwards
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 5Whatmough
  • 12Amos
  • 32Long
  • 34Robinson
  • 36Smith
  • 38McHugh
  • 42Adeeko
  • 43Sze
  • 45Baningime
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
3,703

Match Stats

Home TeamSolihull MoorsAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home9
Away8
Fouls
Home19
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, Wigan Athletic 2.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Solihull Moors 1, Wigan Athletic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Hudlin (Solihull Moors) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Howe with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Hudlin with a headed pass following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Jamie Jones.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Charlie Wyke.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Chris Sze (Wigan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Lois Maynard (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Maycock (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Dallas.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Tendayi Darikwa tries a through ball, but Chris Sze is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Luke Robinson replaces Tom Pearce.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Sze (Wigan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Lois Maynard (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Scott Smith (Wigan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gwion Edwards (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport