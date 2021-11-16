Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Wigan Athletic required extra time to end National League Solihull Moors' hopes of causing an FA Cup upset in their first-round replay at Damson Park.

Adam Rooney put the National League side ahead from the penalty spot shortly after half-time, but the League One Latics levelled through Jason Kerr before Callum Lang struck the winner after 104 minutes.

Wigan, the 2013 FA Cup winners, will face Colchester United in the second round on Sunday, 5 December.

Having forced a goalless draw in the North West 10 days earlier, Neal Ardley's hosts successfully frustrated a side 54 places above them in the football pyramid for large parts of the replay.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, Moors captain Kyle Storer went closest to breaking the deadlock with a first-time hit that rose narrowly over the bar.

Neither Max Power nor Tom Pearce were able to test home goalkeeper Ryan Boot with favourably positioned free-kicks as Wigan struggled to create openings - however the hosts' penalty, awarded for a foul by Kerr on Lois Maynard, forced Leam Richardson's men into action.

The visitors were fortunate to see Harry Boyes shoot wide just before the hour mark, before Kerr managed to get a boot to Gwion Edwards' shot to level the tie.

The Latics dominated in extra time, Lang's header from Tom Pearce's excellent free-kick shortly before the half-time interval proving decisive - despite Jimmy Ball's two excellent opportunities to force penalties in the final moments.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson: "The main thing is to qualify and be in the hat for Colchester away, but I thought credit goes to Solihull.

"They challenged us over the two games and we had to find a way. Sometimes you have to do that in the FA Cup, and although I thought the first goal is possibly a mistake by the officials, thankfully it didn't affect the outcome."