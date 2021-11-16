Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Ipswich Town improved their dismal recent FA Cup record as Idris El Mizouni's late goal gave them victory at Oldham Athletic in their first-round replay.

The Suffolk side, who had won only one tie in the previous 11 seasons, had to come from behind after Harrison McGahey's goal gave the League Two Latics the lead.

The home side had the edge at the start of each half but a goalkeeping howler gifted Conor Chaplin an equaliser and El Mizouni marked his recently signed new contract with a fabulous strike.

Ipswich will be at home to another fourth-tier side, Barrow, in the second round.

Only four members of their starting line-up for the first game at Portman Road, which ended 1-1, retained their places and Paul Cook's side found themselves outplayed in the early stages as they gave the ball away too often.

Dylan Fage surged down the right for the home team and cut the ball back to Davis Keillor-Dunn, who should have scored, but Christian Walton blocked the shot with his legs.

Conor Chaplin brought Ipswich level in the first half

Oldham, though, were not to be denied and when Carl Piergianni's shot bounced up off the keeper following a corner, McGahey was in the right place to head home.

The visitors had created little of note but their equaliser was a gift as Jayson Leutwiler spilled a cross from the right and Chaplin slotted home his sixth goal of the season.

Chaplin had a shot blocked by Piergianni after the break, but there was nothing Oldham could do about El Mizouni's 25-yard shot into the top corner and Sone Aluko went close to a third as he forced Leutwiler to a low save.

Oldham manager Keith Curle:

"On reflection we played well and there were glimpses out there of what we are trying to achieve here.

"We created some great opportunities and there are lots of positives to take.

"The mindset of the players is good, and we showed no fear in two games against a very good Ipswich team.

(On Jayson Leutwiler's mistake) "I can't use the expletives I used when I spoke to him at half-time.

"He's not done his job at a critical time in the game, and it's cost us. He's been told, and I know he'll react positively now."

Ipswich boss Paul Cook:

"Idris is a really good lad. He's been in and out of the team a little bit of late, but his reaction has been excellent.

"He scored a great goal tonight, he's got a great attitude and if he carries on like he is he can create a big future for himself in the game.

"We did look a bit disjointed in the first half, but credit has to go to Oldham for that.

"We always felt we had the quality to get over the line, though. We knew if we kept knocking on the door, something would happen for us, and in the end it did."