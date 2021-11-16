The FA Cup - Replay
Notts CountyNotts County1RochdaleRochdale2

Notts County 1-2 Rochdale: Jake Beesley header sends League Two side through

Jake Beesley's 90th-minute header put League Two Rochdale through to the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of National League side Notts County.

The first-round replay at Meadow Lane looked to be heading to extra time when Beesley flicked Matt Done's cross in.

Josh Andrews' composed close-range volley had given Rochdale a half-time lead before Aidan White bundled into his own net to bring the hosts level.

But Beesley's smart finish set up a second-round tie at home to League One leaders Plymouth, who eased past Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in their first-round replay.

Rochdale celebrate winner
Rochdale will play Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup second round

Ian Burchnall's Magpies, who are fifth in the National League, were more than a match for their opponents from the league above.

Shortly after Andrews had cushioned in Liam Kelly's cross at the far post to put Dale ahead, Ruben Rodrigues smashed a 25-yard shot against the underside of the bar for the hosts.

County eventually got their reward when White sliced in Adam Chicksen's cross under pressure from Aaron Nemane and they almost went in front, but Rodrigues' sweet volley was smartly saved by Jay Lynch.

With the game seemingly destined for another 1-1 draw like their first meeting, forward Beesley stooped for his seventh goal of the season.

Notts County boss Ian Burchnall:

"It was an even first half and they did well to try and contain us, but we played some good stuff and forced their goalkeeper into a brilliant save after they scored.

"We looked really good in the second half and after we equalised I thought it looked like we were going to go on and win it.

"On balance I really was happy with our performance."

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale:

"I was delighted with the first half, but we knew Notts would come on to us after half-time and they did put us under the cosh a bit.

"That's when I asked our young players to accept the challenge and on the whole they did, because from then on we were rarely threatened.

"Since I've been here we've been on the wrong end of a few last-minute goals and people tell me that's the Rochdale way. We've scored late in the last two games ourselves though so hopefully that's changed."

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Patterson
  • 2Brindley
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 23Chicksen
  • 11NemaneSubstituted forKelly-Evansat 76'minutes
  • 17VincentSubstituted forFrancisat 89'minutes
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 3Taylor
  • 7MitchellSubstituted forRobertsat 57'minutes
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 8Doyle
  • 10Roberts
  • 14Francis
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 19Sam

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12DorsettBooked at 72mins
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 23Kelly
  • 8MorleySubstituted forBroadbentat 81'minutes
  • 3WhiteSubstituted forDoneat 67'minutes
  • 9Beesley
  • 19AndrewsSubstituted forDooleyat 68'minutes
  • 10NewbySubstituted forOdohat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dooley
  • 11Grant
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 18Odoh
  • 20Cashman
  • 24Brierley
  • 33Coleman
  • 34Scanlon
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
4,416

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 1, Rochdale 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Rochdale 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Patterson (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jay Lynch.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Wootton (Notts County).

  6. Post update

    Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Rochdale 2. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Done with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Ed Francis replaces Frank Vincent.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Richard Brindley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Broadbent (Rochdale).

  15. Post update

    Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. George Broadbent replaces Aaron Morley.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Abraham Odoh replaces Alex Newby.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Newby (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

