Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jake Beesley's 90th-minute header put League Two Rochdale through to the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of National League side Notts County.

The first-round replay at Meadow Lane looked to be heading to extra time when Beesley flicked Matt Done's cross in.

Josh Andrews' composed close-range volley had given Rochdale a half-time lead before Aidan White bundled into his own net to bring the hosts level.

But Beesley's smart finish set up a second-round tie at home to League One leaders Plymouth, who eased past Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in their first-round replay.

Rochdale will play Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup second round

Ian Burchnall's Magpies, who are fifth in the National League, were more than a match for their opponents from the league above.

Shortly after Andrews had cushioned in Liam Kelly's cross at the far post to put Dale ahead, Ruben Rodrigues smashed a 25-yard shot against the underside of the bar for the hosts.

County eventually got their reward when White sliced in Adam Chicksen's cross under pressure from Aaron Nemane and they almost went in front, but Rodrigues' sweet volley was smartly saved by Jay Lynch.

With the game seemingly destined for another 1-1 draw like their first meeting, forward Beesley stooped for his seventh goal of the season.

Notts County boss Ian Burchnall:

"It was an even first half and they did well to try and contain us, but we played some good stuff and forced their goalkeeper into a brilliant save after they scored.

"We looked really good in the second half and after we equalised I thought it looked like we were going to go on and win it.

"On balance I really was happy with our performance."

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale:

"I was delighted with the first half, but we knew Notts would come on to us after half-time and they did put us under the cosh a bit.

"That's when I asked our young players to accept the challenge and on the whole they did, because from then on we were rarely threatened.

"Since I've been here we've been on the wrong end of a few last-minute goals and people tell me that's the Rochdale way. We've scored late in the last two games ourselves though so hopefully that's changed."