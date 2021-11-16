Match ends, Notts County 1, Rochdale 2.
Jake Beesley's 90th-minute header put League Two Rochdale through to the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of National League side Notts County.
The first-round replay at Meadow Lane looked to be heading to extra time when Beesley flicked Matt Done's cross in.
Josh Andrews' composed close-range volley had given Rochdale a half-time lead before Aidan White bundled into his own net to bring the hosts level.
But Beesley's smart finish set up a second-round tie at home to League One leaders Plymouth, who eased past Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in their first-round replay.
Ian Burchnall's Magpies, who are fifth in the National League, were more than a match for their opponents from the league above.
Shortly after Andrews had cushioned in Liam Kelly's cross at the far post to put Dale ahead, Ruben Rodrigues smashed a 25-yard shot against the underside of the bar for the hosts.
County eventually got their reward when White sliced in Adam Chicksen's cross under pressure from Aaron Nemane and they almost went in front, but Rodrigues' sweet volley was smartly saved by Jay Lynch.
With the game seemingly destined for another 1-1 draw like their first meeting, forward Beesley stooped for his seventh goal of the season.
Notts County boss Ian Burchnall:
"It was an even first half and they did well to try and contain us, but we played some good stuff and forced their goalkeeper into a brilliant save after they scored.
"We looked really good in the second half and after we equalised I thought it looked like we were going to go on and win it.
"On balance I really was happy with our performance."
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale:
"I was delighted with the first half, but we knew Notts would come on to us after half-time and they did put us under the cosh a bit.
"That's when I asked our young players to accept the challenge and on the whole they did, because from then on we were rarely threatened.
"Since I've been here we've been on the wrong end of a few last-minute goals and people tell me that's the Rochdale way. We've scored late in the last two games ourselves though so hopefully that's changed."
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Patterson
- 2Brindley
- 5Rawlinson
- 23Chicksen
- 11NemaneSubstituted forKelly-Evansat 76'minutes
- 17VincentSubstituted forFrancisat 89'minutes
- 18Palmer
- 20Rodrigues
- 3Taylor
- 7MitchellSubstituted forRobertsat 57'minutes
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 8Doyle
- 10Roberts
- 14Francis
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 19Sam
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 5Taylor
- 6O'Connell
- 12DorsettBooked at 72mins
- 2O'Keeffe
- 23Kelly
- 8MorleySubstituted forBroadbentat 81'minutes
- 3WhiteSubstituted forDoneat 67'minutes
- 9Beesley
- 19AndrewsSubstituted forDooleyat 68'minutes
- 10NewbySubstituted forOdohat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dooley
- 11Grant
- 14Broadbent
- 16Done
- 18Odoh
- 20Cashman
- 24Brierley
- 33Coleman
- 34Scanlon
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 4,416
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Rochdale 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Patterson (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jay Lynch.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Notts County).
Post update
Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Rochdale 2. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Done with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ed Francis replaces Frank Vincent.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Richard Brindley (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by George Broadbent (Rochdale).
Post update
Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. George Broadbent replaces Aaron Morley.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Abraham Odoh replaces Alex Newby.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Newby (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.