Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Exeter reached the second round of the FA Cup after beating Bradford after extra time at St James Park.

Matty Jay bagged a brace either side of Nigel Atangana's goal to book a trip to Cambridge United in the next round.

Bradford almost won the all League Two tie in stoppage time when Elliot Watt smashed against the crossbar.

But Exeter substitute Jay broke the deadlock in the 100th minute when he picked up the ball up after great work by Harry Kite and ran half the length of the pitch before smashing the ball past Richard O'Donnell.

The Grecians made it 2-0 when Jake Caprice drilled a low cross into the six-yard box which was turned in by Atangana in the 105th minute.

Bradford's misery was complete when Lee Angol, on a booking after altercations with both Alex Hartridge and Colin Daniel, was shown a second yellow card following a foul.

Exeter scored three times in extra time to beat Bradford

Exeter were completely dominant from then on and Jay made it 3-0 with five minutes left after another lovely move which he ended by firing in off the crossbar from Jevani Brown's flick.

Jay almost completed his hat-trick soon after only to fire against the base of a post but Exeter's progress had already been assured.

Report supplied by PA Media.