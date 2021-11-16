Match ends, Exeter City 3, Bradford City 0.
Exeter reached the second round of the FA Cup after beating Bradford after extra time at St James Park.
Matty Jay bagged a brace either side of Nigel Atangana's goal to book a trip to Cambridge United in the next round.
Bradford almost won the all League Two tie in stoppage time when Elliot Watt smashed against the crossbar.
But Exeter substitute Jay broke the deadlock in the 100th minute when he picked up the ball up after great work by Harry Kite and ran half the length of the pitch before smashing the ball past Richard O'Donnell.
The Grecians made it 2-0 when Jake Caprice drilled a low cross into the six-yard box which was turned in by Atangana in the 105th minute.
Bradford's misery was complete when Lee Angol, on a booking after altercations with both Alex Hartridge and Colin Daniel, was shown a second yellow card following a foul.
Exeter were completely dominant from then on and Jay made it 3-0 with five minutes left after another lovely move which he ended by firing in off the crossbar from Jevani Brown's flick.
Jay almost completed his hat-trick soon after only to fire against the base of a post but Exeter's progress had already been assured.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dawson
- 26Sweeney
- 5Ray
- 34HartridgeBooked at 70mins
- 23DanielBooked at 70minsSubstituted forCapriceat 78'minutes
- 14DiengSubstituted forJayat 89'minutes
- 8CollinsSubstituted forAtanganaat 89'minutesBooked at 98mins
- 29Kite
- 30EdwardsSubstituted forSparkesat 58'minutes
- 10NombeSubstituted forKeyat 90'minutesBooked at 101mins
- 31ColeySubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Sparkes
- 4Atangana
- 6Stubbs
- 7Jay
- 12Key
- 20Brown
- 27Grounds
- 40Brown
Bradford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Threlkeld
- 4O'ConnorSubstituted forKelleherat 105'minutes
- 5Canavan
- 14Foulds
- 18Watt
- 6Songo'o
- 22SuttonSubstituted forEvansat 90'minutes
- 11GillieadSubstituted forEisaat 90'minutes
- 20RobinsonSubstituted forAngolat 64'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 15VernamSubstituted forCookeat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Eisa
- 8Cooke
- 13Hornby
- 16Kelleher
- 17Evans
- 19Angol
- 29Lavery
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 3,509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Exeter City 3, Bradford City 0.
Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abo Eisa (Bradford City).
Matt Jay (Exeter City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 3, Bradford City 0. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jevani Brown.
Hand ball by Jevani Brown (Exeter City).
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Key (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jevani Brown (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half Extra Time begins Exeter City 2, Bradford City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Fiacre Kelleher replaces Paudie O'Connor.
First Half Extra Time ends, Exeter City 2, Bradford City 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Lee Angol (Bradford City).
Harry Kite (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lee Angol (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Bradford City 0. Nigel Atangana (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.
Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).
Post update
Elliot Watt (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Joshua Key (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.