The FA Cup - Replay
ExeterExeter City3BradfordBradford City0

Exeter City 3-0 Bradford City: Grecians score three goals in extra time

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Exeter reached the second round of the FA Cup after beating Bradford after extra time at St James Park.

Matty Jay bagged a brace either side of Nigel Atangana's goal to book a trip to Cambridge United in the next round.

Bradford almost won the all League Two tie in stoppage time when Elliot Watt smashed against the crossbar.

But Exeter substitute Jay broke the deadlock in the 100th minute when he picked up the ball up after great work by Harry Kite and ran half the length of the pitch before smashing the ball past Richard O'Donnell.

The Grecians made it 2-0 when Jake Caprice drilled a low cross into the six-yard box which was turned in by Atangana in the 105th minute.

Bradford's misery was complete when Lee Angol, on a booking after altercations with both Alex Hartridge and Colin Daniel, was shown a second yellow card following a foul.

Exeter celebrate goal
Exeter scored three times in extra time to beat Bradford

Exeter were completely dominant from then on and Jay made it 3-0 with five minutes left after another lovely move which he ended by firing in off the crossbar from Jevani Brown's flick.

Jay almost completed his hat-trick soon after only to fire against the base of a post but Exeter's progress had already been assured.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dawson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 5Ray
  • 34HartridgeBooked at 70mins
  • 23DanielBooked at 70minsSubstituted forCapriceat 78'minutes
  • 14DiengSubstituted forJayat 89'minutes
  • 8CollinsSubstituted forAtanganaat 89'minutesBooked at 98mins
  • 29Kite
  • 30EdwardsSubstituted forSparkesat 58'minutes
  • 10NombeSubstituted forKeyat 90'minutesBooked at 101mins
  • 31ColeySubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Atangana
  • 6Stubbs
  • 7Jay
  • 12Key
  • 20Brown
  • 27Grounds
  • 40Brown

Bradford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 4O'ConnorSubstituted forKelleherat 105'minutes
  • 5Canavan
  • 14Foulds
  • 18Watt
  • 6Songo'o
  • 22SuttonSubstituted forEvansat 90'minutes
  • 11GillieadSubstituted forEisaat 90'minutes
  • 20RobinsonSubstituted forAngolat 64'minutesBooked at 105mins
  • 15VernamSubstituted forCookeat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Eisa
  • 8Cooke
  • 13Hornby
  • 16Kelleher
  • 17Evans
  • 19Angol
  • 29Lavery
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
3,509

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home18
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Exeter City 3, Bradford City 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Exeter City 3, Bradford City 0.

  3. Post update

    Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Abo Eisa (Bradford City).

  5. Post update

    Matt Jay (Exeter City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 3, Bradford City 0. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jevani Brown.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Jevani Brown (Exeter City).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Key (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jevani Brown (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Exeter City 2, Bradford City 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Fiacre Kelleher replaces Paudie O'Connor.

  13. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Exeter City 2, Bradford City 0.

  14. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Lee Angol (Bradford City).

  15. Post update

    Harry Kite (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lee Angol (Bradford City).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Exeter City 2, Bradford City 0. Nigel Atangana (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).

  19. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Booking

    Joshua Key (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport