Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Gillingham 0.
Mattie Pollock's close-range strike was enough to take Cheltenham through to the FA Cup second round with victory over Gillingham.
The defender had netted the Robins' goal in Kent before Gerald Sithole earned the Gills a replay.
It took only 11 minutes for Watford loanee Pollock to find the net again, touching in with his left foot after Kyle Vassell nodded Chris Hussey's corner into his path.
Cheltenham were on top for most of the first half, with Christian Norton heading a cross from Hussey wide in the 20th minute and Vassell volleying over at the far post.
Gillingham created one opening during time added on before the break with Daniel Adshead nearly finding John Akinde in the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Scott Flinders was alert to the danger.
Norton raced through on goal in the 54th minute and he was fouled by Jack Tucker right on the edge of the box, but play was allowed to continue and Aaron Chapman pulled off a fine save, with Tucker then shown a yellow card.
Cheltenham continued to push, but Gillingham restricted them to a single goal, without seriously threatening to equalise and the Robins will visit League One rivals AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Flinders
- 2Long
- 17Blair
- 3Hussey
- 4Pollock
- 7Thomas
- 6Freestone
- 8SercombeSubstituted forBarkersat 90+3'minutes
- 27NortonSubstituted forJosephat 71'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 9Vassell
- 28CrowleySubstituted forMayat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Evans
- 10May
- 14Williams
- 21Joseph
- 24Horton
- 26Barkers
- 34Armitage
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Chapman
- 2Jackson
- 27Akehurst
- 20PhillipsSubstituted forLintottat 84'minutes
- 5EhmerBooked at 81mins
- 16Adshead
- 6TuckerBooked at 54mins
- 4O'KeefeBooked at 80mins
- 15Akinde
- 11ReevesSubstituted forGbodeat 62'minutes
- 17Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forSitholeat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cumming
- 22Sithole
- 23Lintott
- 28Gbode
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 2,651
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Gillingham 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Joseph (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Harvey Lintott.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Dylan Barkers replaces Liam Sercombe.
Post update
Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Joseph (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jack Tucker.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Harvey Lintott.
Booking
Kyle Joseph (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Joseph (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Tucker (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Harvey Lintott replaces Daniel Phillips.
Booking
Max Ehmer (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.