Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Mattie Pollock's close-range strike was enough to take Cheltenham through to the FA Cup second round with victory over Gillingham.

The defender had netted the Robins' goal in Kent before Gerald Sithole earned the Gills a replay.

It took only 11 minutes for Watford loanee Pollock to find the net again, touching in with his left foot after Kyle Vassell nodded Chris Hussey's corner into his path.

Cheltenham were on top for most of the first half, with Christian Norton heading a cross from Hussey wide in the 20th minute and Vassell volleying over at the far post.

Mattie Pollock's goal was the difference between the two sides

Gillingham created one opening during time added on before the break with Daniel Adshead nearly finding John Akinde in the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Scott Flinders was alert to the danger.

Norton raced through on goal in the 54th minute and he was fouled by Jack Tucker right on the edge of the box, but play was allowed to continue and Aaron Chapman pulled off a fine save, with Tucker then shown a yellow card.

Cheltenham continued to push, but Gillingham restricted them to a single goal, without seriously threatening to equalise and the Robins will visit League One rivals AFC Wimbledon in round two.

Report supplied by PA Media.