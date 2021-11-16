Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

League One Cambridge United cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a clinical win over League Two Northampton Town.

Harvey Knibbs opened the scoring in the 13th minute, tapping home Joe Ironside's cushioned header.

And United's lead was soon doubled when Sam Smith found the bottom-right corner just before half-time.

Ben Worman added a third for the hosts with a fine strike from the edge of the area, before Knibbs was denied a second by a superb Liam Roberts stop, with the Northampton keeper tipping the ball onto the bar.

Joe Ironside assisted two of Cambridge's goals

The visitors pulled a goal back through a Danny Rose header with 15 minutes remaining, and will wonder what might have been had Kion Etete's goal not been ruled out in the 11th minute when a free-kick from Cambridge keeper Dimitar Mitov struck the forward and rolled into the net.

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner:

"We wanted to be better than we were when we played up at their place. I thought at times we played some really good football. We looked a good attacking threat, but we had to defend against some aggressive forward play.

"We looked a bit edgy and nervy to start with but we found our way into the game quite nicely, and the goals we scored were very good and we might have had one or two more with some really good attacking play.

"So there were some good performances, a really important result and progress into the next round of the competition which ultimately is what it's all about.

"It was an important result for us. Every win is good for confidence. We had to deliver a decent performance and we did."

Northampton boss Jon Brady:

"To concede on their first real attack after the first 15 minutes, where we were absolutely dominating them, took the wind out of our sails.

"We tried to get back in the game and then conceded from a second phase on a set piece. Again, we didn't deal with the cross and it was very frustrating.

"It's very uncharacteristic for us, the way we conceded. Defensively we've been sound at dealing with crosses.

"We got good opportunities but didn't really make the most of it, didn't get a finish to it, so it's very disappointing."