Macaulay Langstaff scored a stoppage-time winner as National League North side Gateshead earned a home FA Cup second-round tie against Charlton Athletic with victory over Altrincham.

Mike Williamson's side were 2-0 ahead in the first game between the sides with seven minutes to go, only for Altrincham to mount a dramatic comeback for a 2-2 draw.

And they found themselves behind again in the 21st minute when Langstaff volleyed home from Matty Jacob's knockdown.

It was no more than the Heed deserved with the forward having earlier forced a great save from Tony Thompson with a left-foot shot.

A poor clearance by opposite number Jacob Chapman led to an Altrincham equaliser as Josh Hancock coolly converted his fifth goal of the season into an empty net.

Hancock went off with an injury after the break and two minutes later Gateshead regained the lead when Dan Ward took a touch just outside the box before burying a fine shot into the corner.

It looked like that might be enough for Gateshead - who reached round three in 2014-15 - but substitute Dan Mooney scored for National League Alty with a deflected left-foot shot which looked like taking the tie into extra time.

Langstaff, though, remained a threat and after twice being denied by Thompson he finally found a way past the keeper with a curling shot into the top corner in the first minute of added time.

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson:

"We were never at the races. First half we were abysmal and in the second half we did a little bit better but didn't deserve to win the game.

"I thought we were lucky to get back in the game and sometimes you have to take your medicine.

"We're massively disappointed we aren't in the next round.

"To get back into the game and lose it the way we did, everyone is devastated with that and there's a tinge of embarrassment as well."

Gateshead player-boss Mike Williamson:

"In a very high and emotional game we've had to deal with setbacks and we've come through so I couldn't be any prouder of the boys.

"It was a real team effort and the energy and endeavour that all of us put in over two legs was brilliant.

"Charlton is a fantastic tie and it's really great for the club but for me it's about getting the job done.

"This was the very highest I've felt and it's up there with anything I've achieved given the circumstances."